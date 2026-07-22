Interesting and Humour - page 3396
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Andrei, I have long wanted to ask you as a patriot - you are theCEO ofInvestment Tools.
Why do you have the Investment Tools website in English only and no Russian version?
Andrei, I have long wanted to ask you as a patriot - you are theCEO ofInvestment Tools.
Why do you have the Investment Tools website in English only and no Russian version?
I have nothing to do with http://www.investmenttools.com/. I don't have my own internet resource because there is no orientation to any of my clients - I have no clients.
Will there be anything next? After all, what remains unsolved is how the true stupidity of chance gets along with the predictable result of measuring the second particle of stupidity in a tangled pair after measuring the first one.))))?
Please tell me if this inscription in an unknown language on your page is a marketing move or is it the other way round ?
http://www.amway.ru/user/aexander_antoshkin12
I have nothing to do with http://www.investmenttools.com/. I don't have my own online resource, because there is no focus on any of my clients - I have no clients.
And this chameleon fromtheGreekforests?https://otvet.mail.ru/question/193345292