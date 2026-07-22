Interesting and Humour - page 851

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TheXpert:

That's -- that's awesome.

...

It's called"tapping." I can do the same thing on the guitar. Or rather, I used to. Haven't picked up a guitar in four years since the studio went away. So, I think it would take me a few months to recover for sure. ))

And here are some famous bass-guitarists of the world:

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Here's another nice solo I found. Usually this kind of music even gives me a headache. :)



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And I can't do without Victor Wooten, either. :)


[Deleted]  

It rides and swims. It must be nice to go fishing in one of these :))

 
alexx_v:

It rides and swims. It must be nice to go fishing in one of these :))

...
Someday it'll fly too. It will take off from land and water. And it will be possible to go into orbit. ))
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tol64:
Someday it will fly too. It will take off from land and water. And it will be possible to go into orbit. ))
No, what kind of fishing in orbit is it ;)
 
alexx_v:
No, what's fishing in orbit ;)
What kind of fishing? Space! )))
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tol64:
Like what!? Space! )))
It's scary even to think about it )) you can't cast a spinning rod without it being strapped down, what if a fish gives you a fish? ))
 
alexx_v:
it's scary to even think about it )) you can't cast a spinning rod without a belt, and what if a fish takes a loach? ))

That's all right, we'll think of something. The most important thing is to start! )) You can do your first experiments on bears. ;)

>> launched bears into the stratosphere

 
alexx_v:
no, what kind of fishing is in orbit ;)

They've ruined the planet.

so much so, fishing in orbit is now going to be

instead of fishing rods, laser blasters.

Watch out for the profanity.

 
tol64:

That's all right, we'll think of something. The most important thing is to start! )) You can do your first experiments on bears. ;)

>> launched bears into the stratosphere

What a cruel world ((
 

Where are you going, it's busy.

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