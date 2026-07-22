Interesting and Humour - page 475
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The birch will be soft, and it rots well, so it's not good for garden furniture. if this table is really made of the declared materials:Material:
ash, maple.
That in principle should be pretty strong, but it will weigh not less than 70-100 kg. so that any child will not unwrap it...
Angle joint - tongue and groove, which, with proper gluing will give almost 100% stiffness (as in a solid array, and even better).
Yes, birch rather for interior decoration, although, now impregnation such that the years will suffice for 20 years, most importantly that within the array of construction rot was not originally, I have in the basement of a damp staircase for five years stands, though of pine, as new, even the colour has not changed, only on impregnation, without painting.
Then you can make it out of larch, Venice is still standing on larch, but the price will go up, it is a very strong wood... If you do it with your hands, and the small mechanics will be tarred so that the circular saw blade will be twice as thick :-)
TOR is attached
Who will do it and how much does it cost?
And why? In the car you will not carry that, for this there are more compact design. If on the site, it is better just a table and chairs. The design is certainly exotic, it impresses with engineering brilliance... Someone will sit on the table from above and it will break down. You won't be able to use it either, you won't be able to get in from the side, you'll always have to step over the bench. The distance from the table to the benches is constant, so you can't get to or from the table. Prison cell furniture.
:-))))))))))))))))))) You have to, you have to make up games, otherwise life will become drab and boring.
For example, mine likes to have it and others do not, she just enjoys such a situation like a child....
Just imagine, guests come to the cottage, she says, "What do we have, everything is oooooooooooo.... And she is so happy ....:-)
Mine likes for example to have it and others don't, she just enjoys the situation like a child....
Cash bonuses for medals in the Olympics.
The Chinese pay nothing for silver and bronze, and give 2.5 times less for gold than we do. But they are in the lead now. In Germany they pay little, and in Great Britain nothing at all, and the countries are not poor.
"Get down, I said!!!" :)
- Come on, you stupid prick!