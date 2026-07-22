Interesting and Humour - page 2292
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Scientists: primitive humans ate all the mammoths
A team of Danish scientists have concluded that the key reason for the extinction of mammoths on Earth was not a cold snap, and primitive people. It was the excessive appetite of our ancestors that led to the complete disappearance of mammoths and several other large animals, reports The Daily Mail.
The expansion of the human species, as well as the growing needs of its members, led to the extinction of elephants, scientists have reported. According to their computer study, the percentage of deaths of large animals, including mammoths, increased dramatically in areas inhabited by primitive humans. Climate change may have affected the extinction of large animals only in modern Europe and Asia, they said.
Facebook mistakenly posted an unfinished clone of the Snapchat app
Facebook has mistakenly posted an unfinished clone of the Snapchat app
Facebook has brought a new app called Slingshot to users' attention. The app closely resembles the Snapchat messenger. It most likely happened by accident. Facebook employees very quickly removed their new product from the AppStore. Slingshot was available to residents of Russia, India, Australia and New Zealand when it first appeared. Residents of the US were unable to use the service in the short time it was posted on the shop. This may be due to time zones. Employees of the company commented on the release of the new app. They explained that it was an accident and that work on the app is ongoing. The main difference between the two similar apps will be the need to share a video or photo to be able to view the received ones. That is, the recipient of a message with a photo file must also send a photo file in return. Otherwise he will not be able to view the received information.
A timeless Little Man theme performed by mimes
The well-known blogger and photographer Sergei Dolya (he's actually a businessman, I don't know him personally, but affectionately call him the 'Rain Man') is the second post here about cities. First it was about Belgorod International Airport.
Now it's Kazan.
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Kazan superheroes
On the Children's Day the Kazan municipal workers conducted a bright eventcalled "Kazan's Superheroes". The day before the event a special video was posted on youtube (which, incidentally, has already gathered almost a million views), and the very next day a hundred of utility workers came out in recognizable costumes of fairy tale and comic book characters. From morning until late afternoon the workers worked at six special areas to improve the city - cleaning streets, making birdhouses and planting flowers. And they were helped by enthusiastic children and their parents.
The source (his blog) is here
And the latest for today from him (from Sergei Dol) :
Residence permit and permanent residence permit
There are seven parts of the video (each under 3 minutes) - to see them all - go to his page here.
Sergei Dolya is a very famous traveller, photographer and blogger. I remember when he was awarded some famous prize for photography - he was even surprised and wrote about it on Facebook (as he actually considers himself a businessman).
I paid attention to him a long time ago .... Can anyone remember Putin's election a very long time ago? A long, long time ago ... I once, turning on the computer at 6 am (Kaliningrad, 7 in Moscow) ... the first post I come across in my Facebook feed (there were over 100 comments in an hour) - "Do you love Putin?" ... well, I think that's it - the day is over... Can you imagine starting the day with a question like that at 6 a.m.?! I'm not into politics. I don't care. But it's a shame they're using me... ...in the morning...
"Going" to vkontakte (there is a top on blogs - and now there is) ... same thing ... all about the election. And in the top - Sergei Dolya with posts about various countries, Liberia (I worked there a year), various beautiful cities ... and not a word about elections... not a hint of politics ... no politics. It was just very much at odds with the mass "media" that was then (I think he was aware of that himself).
I started following his blog posts from then on.
All seven parts of the video are here.
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Goodnight
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?v=326366040854461&set=vb.137720423052358&type=2&theater
BRAZIL LIVE overview - all the best for World Cup fans
US authorities auction off 30,000 confiscated bitcoins online
At current exchange rates, the value of the cryptocurrency being auctioned online is approximately $18 million. All bitcoins will be split into ten roughly equal lots. The auction will be held on June 27 for 12 hours. In order to participate, it's necessary to transfer $200,000 as a deposit to the US authorities in advance. Bitcoin exchange rate went down about 6.7 percent to $585 after reports that 30,000 bitcoins were up for sale.
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