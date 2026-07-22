Interesting and Humour - page 2256

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newdigital:

Sputnik's search engine results,

does anyone have this satellite open?
 
sergeev:
is this satellite open for anyone?

Yes

Maybe this shit is only for Russian Russians? ))

--------

Lame

Page - My Home The most complete information
about organizations serving
your home


Enter your address
in the search field

Well, I did, so what? All that advertising crap and not a word about -
 your home.

 
newdigital:

"It's important for us to search for girls in neat dresses and white aprons, not something else," said the vice president of Rostelecom

That's bullshit. I did a search forsomething else.

So? Not a single schoolgirl in the results, not a single one.

Not with or without a dress.

 

A real advertisement poster.)

You get the idea.)

Panasonic versus the green men.

 

"Для нас важно по запросу "школьница" найти девочек в аккуратных платьицах и белых передничках, а не что-то там еще", - подчеркнул вице-президент "Ростелекома".

I've nailed that word too - and it's fine - everyone's in the front (and the back)





 
newdigital:

I've nailed that word too - and it's OK - everyone's in the front (and the backside)





What do you mean by THAT?

 

All is well with the search engine - all Russian schoolgirls in their apron's (as the investor of this project wanted) :




In short, this Russian search engine project (which is now being presented on the St. Petersburg forum) - has passed beta testing at mql5.com

 
Mischek:

What do you mean ?


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Interesting & Humorous

Mischek, 2014.05.22 13:41

What a mess. I did a search forsomething else.

So? No schoolgirls in the search, nothing at all.

Neither with or without a dress.


Did you enter the word 'schoolgirls'? Did you compare the results with the requirements of the client and the main investor in the project? I did, and I posted the results here. Search engine passed the test.

 
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