Interesting and Humour - page 2256
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Sputnik's search engine results,
is this satellite open for anyone?
Yes
Maybe this shit is only for Russian Russians? ))
--------
Lame
Page - My Home The most complete information
about organizations serving
your home
Enter your address
in the search field
Well, I did, so what? All that advertising crap and not a word about -
your home.
"It's important for us to search for girls in neat dresses and white aprons, not something else," said the vice president of Rostelecom
That's bullshit. I did a search forsomething else.
So? Not a single schoolgirl in the results, not a single one.
Not with or without a dress.
A real advertisement poster.)
You get the idea.)
Panasonic versus the green men.
"Для нас важно по запросу "школьница" найти девочек в аккуратных платьицах и белых передничках, а не что-то там еще", - подчеркнул вице-президент "Ростелекома".
I've nailed that word too - and it's fine - everyone's in the front (and the back)
I've nailed that word too - and it's OK - everyone's in the front (and the backside)
What do you mean by THAT?
All is well with the search engine - all Russian schoolgirls in their apron's (as the investor of this project wanted) :
In short, this Russian search engine project (which is now being presented on the St. Petersburg forum) - has passed beta testing at mql5.com
What do you mean ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Interesting & Humorous
Mischek, 2014.05.22 13:41
What a mess. I did a search forsomething else.
So? No schoolgirls in the search, nothing at all.
Neither with or without a dress.
Did you enter the word 'schoolgirls'? Did you compare the results with the requirements of the client and the main investor in the project? I did, and I posted the results here. Search engine passed the test.