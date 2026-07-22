Interesting and Humour - page 2884
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that's the kind of stupid stuff you do when you're drunk!!! .... wasn't even sane... decided to get even... i got lucky in that case but i took a very big risk, it's an example of how not to trade
and an example of how to trade ONLY when you're Sane)
In general the trade was pretty good and logical, almost flawless I would say, but look at the stops!) and I just stupidly went to bed after the opening.
by the way guys, i found a graaaaal!!! i can voice it if you want)
i can't compare these books with any neural network or any other useless crap.
I can recommend first and foremost Dr. Elder's books. The real masterpieces! Frankly speaking, I'm not a beginner in the market, and I read these books ten years ago.
To my mind, these books are a real key to successful trading.
i also recommend Gerchik Alexander - a very cool professional and Barcelino (textbook on daytrading).
but don't think of it as advertising... that would be bullshit... everyone probably knows those names...
I recommend Gerchik Alexander - a very cool professional, and Barcelino (a textbook on day-trading).
we have a winter with "snow" ...
Yep, abaldeno! If someone runs him over, there's nothing for him (whoever runs him over).
this one's more interesting )
Maybe I don't understand art.)