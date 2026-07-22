Interesting and Humour - page 4619

New comment
 
Vitaly Murlenko:
What gender is your computer?
1) Open Notepad
2) Type or copy CreateObject("SAPI.SpVoice").Speak "I love you".
3) Save it as "xyz.vbs".
4) Run it - if the male voice is a boy, if the female voice is a girl)

There's an unidentifiable beast in there, making its voice heard.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

There's some kind of unknown creature in there.

I have a girl :)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I've already started Friday :)


Don't get drunk.According to Mechnikov, GOST for kefir from 1956, The Great Medical Encyclopaedia (BME) and other sources, the alcohol content of kefir can be 0.2-0.6 % and higher).


Подробнее: http://cyclowiki.org/wiki/%D0%A1%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B6%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B5_%D0%B0%D0%BB%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%BE%D0%BB%D1%8F_%D0%B2_%D0%BA%D0%B5%D1%84%D0%B8%D1%80%D0%B5

 

Bullwinkle and Rocky are the alcotrader's best friends.

bulbul

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Bullwinkle and Rocky are the alcotrader's best friends.


They have been accustomed to forex since they were kids)

 

.

[Deleted]  

Free Software Foundation collects signatures to open source code for Windows 7

Don't hesitate to sign.

Фонд Свободного ПО собирает подписи на открытие исходных кодов Windows 7
Фонд Свободного ПО собирает подписи на открытие исходных кодов Windows 7
  • 2020.01.25
  • Oreolek
  • www.linux.org.ru
Microsoft, как известно, хочет поддерживать свободное ПО. Microsoft окончательно прекратила поддержку Windows 7. Почему бы не открыть исходный код системы? Фонд свободного ПО хочет собрать 7 777 подписей в...
 

The wolves howl at the forex

they have a perpetual call

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsQN7vjNnSA

 

The wolves howl at the forex

they have a perpetual call

 

here's another eternal call


ВОЙ ВОЛКОВ
ВОЙ ВОЛКОВ
  • www.youtube.com
ВОЙ ВОЛКОВ
1...461246134614461546164617461846194620462146224623462446254626...4979
New comment