Interesting and Humour - page 4619
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What gender is your computer?
1) Open Notepad
2) Type or copy CreateObject("SAPI.SpVoice").Speak "I love you".
3) Save it as "xyz.vbs".
4) Run it - if the male voice is a boy, if the female voice is a girl)
There's an unidentifiable beast in there, making its voice heard.
There's some kind of unknown creature in there.
I have a girl :)
I've already started Friday :)
Don't get drunk.According to Mechnikov, GOST for kefir from 1956, The Great Medical Encyclopaedia (BME) and other sources, the alcohol content of kefir can be 0.2-0.6 % and higher).
Подробнее: http://cyclowiki.org/wiki/%D0%A1%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B6%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B5_%D0%B0%D0%BB%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%BE%D0%BB%D1%8F_%D0%B2_%D0%BA%D0%B5%D1%84%D0%B8%D1%80%D0%B5
Bullwinkle and Rocky are the alcotrader's best friends.
Bullwinkle and Rocky are the alcotrader's best friends.
They have been accustomed to forex since they were kids)
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Free Software Foundation collects signatures to open source code for Windows 7
Don't hesitate to sign.
The wolves howl at the forex
they have a perpetual call
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsQN7vjNnSA
The wolves howl at the forex
they have a perpetual call
here's another eternal call