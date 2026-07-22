Interesting and Humour - page 4432

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Aleksey Levashov:
You can. Just do it in silence.



In the garage cupboard.


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:
- Séma, my boy, tell your mother, where do you dream of working?
- I dream to work? Mum, what are you talking about?

Great!

 
Zen exercise
 
 

Cars for driving in traffic jams:


 
Unicornis:

Cars for driving through traffic:


Cool for sure! You'll notice the rear axle is also pivotable.

 
 
ALEXEY NIKOLAEV:

Well done to the organiser. But you have to find your own, without repeating what has already been invented.

 
ALEXEY NIKOLAEV:

The people in the hall are wobbling, they should have had a better dance floor instead of chairs.)

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