Interesting and Humour - page 4432
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You can. Just do it in silence.
In the garage cupboard.
- Séma, my boy, tell your mother, where do you dream of working?
- I dream to work? Mum, what are you talking about?
Great!
Cars for driving in traffic jams:
Cars for driving through traffic:
Cool for sure! You'll notice the rear axle is also pivotable.
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Interesting and Humorous
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2019.05.05 21:46
Well done to the organiser. But you have to find your own, without repeating what has already been invented.
The people in the hall are wobbling, they should have had a better dance floor instead of chairs.)