Interesting and Humour - page 1298
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uninhibited in Italian
uninhibited in Italian
A variation on how to steal $4 million from a company. The requirements for the device include that it must be on iOS, which means that they will not be able to sell anything other than the iPad to Gazprom, because the iOS license will not allow it.
Not quite:
Not really:So there's probably more choice here. And I doubt Apple would get involved in such questionable deals, even if the tender is specifically for their products.
Not at all.
The iSO operating system type of tablet PCs does not suggest tablets based on other operating systems. Amen.
At all.
The iSO operating system type of tablet PCs does not suggest tablets based on other operating systems. Amen.
An option to steal $4 million from the company. The requirements for the device state that it must be on iOS, which means that they cannot sell anything to Gazprom apart from the iPad, because the iOS license will not allow it.
I don't know how many of them will be sawn up, but not all of them. It's not like a two-machine EA to make an ARM of such a flight for a tenner.