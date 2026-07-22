Interesting and Humour - page 1298

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uninhibited in Italian


 
peripatetikos:

uninhibited in Italian


it's a joke to all jokes)))))))))
 
 
 
MoneyJinn:
A variation on how to steal $4 million from a company. The requirements for the device include that it must be on iOS, which means that they will not be able to sell anything other than the iPad to Gazprom, because the iOS license will not allow it.

Not quite:

The mobile device must be "a mobile computerof the tablet type based on the iOS operating system," according to the tender documents.
So there is probably more choice. And I doubt that Apple would take part in such dubious deals even if the tender is specifically tailored to their products.
 
Mathemat:

Not really:

So there's probably more choice here. And I doubt Apple would get involved in such questionable deals, even if the tender is specifically for their products.

Not at all.

The iSO operating system type of tablet PCs does not suggest tablets based on other operating systems. Amen.

 
Contender:

At all.

The iSO operating system type of tablet PCs does not suggest tablets based on other operating systems. Amen.

)
 
MoneyJinn:
An option to steal $4 million from the company. The requirements for the device state that it must be on iOS, which means that they cannot sell anything to Gazprom apart from the iPad, because the iOS license will not allow it.
So? They do not write software for iOS? Of course, the budget is not small, I do not know how much of it will be spent but not all of it. It is not like making an EA on two mice for a tenner to write an ARM.
 
TheXpert:
I don't know how many of them will be sawn up, but not all of them. It's not like a two-machine EA to make an ARM of such a flight for a tenner.
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