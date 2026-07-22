Interesting and Humour - page 1966
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What's not to understand? The dog, she's mine, alone, bitch.
she, mine, alone, bitch
don't swear
What's not to understand? The dog, she's mine, one, bitch
don't swear.
she, mine, alone
Zebra?
A zebra?
don't swear
No, dachshund.
Quality given up in exchange for 120 fps
The zebras have vertical stripes. ))