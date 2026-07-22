Interesting and Humour - page 1966

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Yoschik:
What's not to understand? The dog, she's mine, alone, bitch.
Easy, easy. It's all clear now. )))
 
Yoschik:
she, mine, alone, bitch

don't swear

 
Yoschik:
What's not to understand? The dog, she's mine, one, bitch
the dog, she's mine, one, bitch, bastard, bitch...
 
Contender:

don't swear.

I guess all doggies like that.
 
artmedia70:
she, mine, alone
 
Contender:
Zebra?
 
Yoschik:
Zebra?
Zebra or sailor. Zebras have vertical stripes. ))
 
Yoschik:
A zebra?
Even though it's a zebra, it's WOW!!! Ehhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh... shit.....
 
Contender:

don't swear

No, dachshund.

Quality given up in exchange for 120 fps

 
tol64:
The zebras have vertical stripes. ))
Um... well, if you put it right, it's vertical.
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