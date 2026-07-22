Interesting and Humour - page 1414
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Lifted my spirits. Really made me laugh. ))
The Museum of Bad Art
The most innocent thing I can post here right now is a painting called Windy Day :
(taken from here - in Russian - incl. text below) - though, as their official website (in English) suggests - they are no longer in Boston.
==========
There has been a museum in Boston for 20 years that contains some of the worst paintings by woeful artists.
In 1993, while walking the streets of Boston, antiques dealer Scott Wilson noticed a painting in a dumpster. It was so badly painted that, in Scott's opinion, it should have hung in a museum. Only not in a fine art or contemporary art, but in a Museum of Bad Art. But no such thing existed, so the antiquarian decided to create one himself.
So the Museum of Bad Art came into being, with only one exhibit at first, and the exhibition took place at the home of Scott's friend.
"Almost every city in the world has a museum dedicated to the best works of art, and ours is the only one of its kind dedicated to collecting and exhibiting the worst works," says Scott's co-founder and friend Jerry Riley.The museum now has three exhibition halls, about 600 exhibits and 8000 visitors a year.