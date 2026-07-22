Interesting and Humour - page 2148
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The story of the Chupa Chups
In 1957, the entrepreneur Enric Bernat became head of the confectionery Granja Asturias. Bernat commissioned market research and discovered that 67% of the factory's caramel consumers were children. But their parents were not happy about this - children were getting their hands dirty with sticky lollies. Bernat was not afraid to take the whole range off the market, so in 1958 he started making just one thing - a lollipop, but not a simple lollipop on a stick. Initially Bernat wanted to call it Goal, seeing the round shape as similar to a ball. But after the commercial song "Chupa, chupa, chupa Chups" (chupar is Spanish for "to suck"), it was the Chupa Chups that began to be asked for in the shops.
Bernat did not impose his idea and thought of a wrapper with a new "name". He asked... Salvador Dali. Strangely enough, the artist agreed and created the famous "daisy" in an hour. This is the way the Chupa-Chups have been sold for nearly 45 years.
Melodic song is great :)
Kolya, move to the smoking room on four.
There's an agreement that there's no politics here
A bedtime song :)
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4Minute is a South Korean five-piece band who made their debut in 2009 under the Cube Entertainment label. The members are Nam Jihyun, Ho Gayun, Jeong Jiyun, Kim Hyun, Kwon Sohyun. The girls released their first single on June 15, 2009 and debuted on June 18, 2009 on M.net M! Countdown.
And this is their new song - "Whatcha Doin 'Today", which caused a stir and the fact that the girls there introduced the new fashion line of April according to Ceci fashion magazine :
Kolya, move to the smoking room on four.
There's an agreement that there's no politics here.
No one agreed with me on anything.
I wanted to write an article on HFT, but I got banned, and I don't give a shit.
I haven't had much inspiration lately and now I don't give a fuck about the community at all...
I'd rather go into trading, I've already got the funding. So, pakeda, baby.
No one negotiated with me about anything.
I wanted to write an article on HFT, but they sent me to a ban and I don't give a shit.
I haven't had much inspiration lately, and now I don't give a shit about the community...
I'd rather go into trading. I've already got the funding. So goodbye, grandma.
It's like a collective bargaining agreement.
Just if one of the parties starts, it gives the right to continue the other in even greater quantity and so on up to time. The emphasis is on the group ban, which is what you're under.
Besides, it's quiet and humorous, like a graveyard. Why stir things up?
Well, it's a kind of collective bargaining agreement.
It's just that if one party starts, it gives the other party the right to continue with more and so on until it's time. The emphasis is on the group ban, which is what you're under.
Besides, it's quiet and humorous, like a graveyard. Why stir things up.
Mish, no offence, I'm not interested in this conversation.
As they say, the old days. I have an interesting topic, I'm working on it.
Mish, no offence, I'm not interested in this conversation.
As they say, it's a thing of the past. I have an interesting topic, I'm working on it.