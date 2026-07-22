Interesting and Humour - page 2359

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[Deleted]  

Moderators!

Have you banned me forever in MQL4 forum?

Would you be so kind as to explain why you punished me for such a terrible sin?

 

The Huashan Mountain Death Walking Trail.

 
 
avtomat:

Moderators!

Have you banned me forever in MQL4 forum?

If you'd be so kind as to explain why you punished me for such a horrible sin?

Your question may not be noticed here

 
Fillellin:

The Huashan Mountain Death Walking Trail.

The video is more interesting. There's someone sleeping on that trail. Probably chose the most comfortable place. ))


 
 
 
 
avtomat:

Moderators!

Have you banned me forever in MQL4 forum?

Would you be so kind as to explain why you punished me for such a terrible sin?

Moderators, come on! Why are you persecuting him? It is obvious that the man is very educated! And his participation on the forum will be interesting. I am as naked as a falcon. as a Latvian has a soul, but still ... be more benevolent ...
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