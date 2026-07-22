Interesting and Humour - page 4304

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transcendreamer:

Then don't call someone else's opinion "rubbish", for a moderator it's at least not nice

It's not your opinion that's "rubbish", it's such topics for discussion, regardless of opinion. Do you understand the difference?

 
Artyom Trishkin:

It wasn't your opinion that was "rubbish", it was such a topic for discussion, regardless of opinion. Do you understand the difference?

I agree with that, the topic was dull from the start.

 
transcendreamer:

I agree with that, the topic was dull from the start.

Dobro.

 
 

what a race!!!


 

A beautifully beautiful advertisement!


 
solar:
You like puzzles, don't you?
И?
 
 
Good morning
 
solar:

It's not a riddle - it's a movie.

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