Interesting and Humour - page 4304
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Then don't call someone else's opinion "rubbish", for a moderator it's at least not nice
It's not your opinion that's "rubbish", it's such topics for discussion, regardless of opinion. Do you understand the difference?
It wasn't your opinion that was "rubbish", it was such a topic for discussion, regardless of opinion. Do you understand the difference?
I agree with that, the topic was dull from the start.
I agree with that, the topic was dull from the start.
Dobro.
what a race!!!
A beautifully beautiful advertisement!
You like puzzles, don't you?
It's not a riddle - it's a movie.