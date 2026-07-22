Interesting and Humour - page 2322
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Storm off the coast of the UK
The sky over Iceland
MQL4 source code library for MetaTrader 4 - Expert Advisors
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Don't let yourself be cheated on holiday.
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The most responsible dog.
Where and when was the labour of dogs in a wheel used?
In the olden days, before mechanisation was widespread, English households used to employ dogs to run in a wheel and thereby spin a spit on which meat was baked. Long-legged and short-legged dogs were specially bred for this work.
Can guide dogs help not only people, but also blind animals?
Guide dogs can be trained to accompany more than just people. The Englishman Graham Vesp had a guide dog, Edward, but became blind himself after developing cataracts. Vesp did not part with the dog, but asked for another. The guide dog Opal now helps not only the man, but also the old guide dog Edward, to get around.
What animals are dogs crossed with to produce the specimens used at Sheremetyevo airport?
Sulimov's dogs, a hybrid of dogs and jackals, are used at Sheremetyevo Airport to search for explosives. Thanks to their jackal genes, their sense of smell is more sensitive than that of dogs.