Interesting and Humour - page 3383

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Server Muradasilov:
.
13% is not 40%.
 
transcendreamer:
13% is not 40%.
It is.
 
.
Видео: роботы-угри будут обслуживать нефтяные вышки
Видео: роботы-угри будут обслуживать нефтяные вышки
  • 2016.11.03
  • Михаил Котов
  • life.ru
Специалисты по робототехнике из Норвежского университета разработали робота для обслуживания морских буровых платформ. Спонсором и куратором проекта выступила норвежская нефтяная компания Statoil, которой необходимы подобные устройства. Видео с визуализацией проекта можно посмотреть на канале разработчика в YouTube. Робот Eelume похож на угря...
 

http://ura.ru/news/1052266359

В России установили терминалы для оплаты молебнов
В России установили терминалы для оплаты молебнов
  • ura.news
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Server Muradasilov:


Steven Seagal has been granted Russian citizenship

Twitter is already humouring on the subject:


 
Igor Konyashin:

Twitter is already humouring on the subject:


Well yes, he has to do it now according to Russian Federation law :)
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

http://ura.ru/news/1052266359

Waiting for mobile church apps to pay for indulgences for sins
 

The owners of the world's largest American Pit Bull Terrier, a 76kg dog called the Hulk, have entrusted him to look after their newborn son.

// my opinion: it's like trading without a stop loss.

https://deti.mail.ru/news/ogromnyj-pitbul-stal-zabotlivoj-nyankoj-trehmesyac/

 
Igor Konyashin:

Twitter is already humouring on the subject:


it's all PR for an elderly, out of his mind and forgotten actor.
 
Igor Konyashin:

Twitter is already humouring on the subject:


now let him understand what it means to love russia, "how many of them have fallen into this abyss..."

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