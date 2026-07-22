Interesting and Humour - page 3383
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13% is not 40%.
http://ura.ru/news/1052266359
Steven Seagal has been granted Russian citizenship
Twitter is already humouring on the subject:
Twitter is already humouring on the subject:
http://ura.ru/news/1052266359
The owners of the world's largest American Pit Bull Terrier, a 76kg dog called the Hulk, have entrusted him to look after their newborn son.
// my opinion: it's like trading without a stop loss.
https://deti.mail.ru/news/ogromnyj-pitbul-stal-zabotlivoj-nyankoj-trehmesyac/
Twitter is already humouring on the subject:
Twitter is already humouring on the subject:
now let him understand what it means to love russia, "how many of them have fallen into this abyss..."