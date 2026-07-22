Interesting and Humour - page 791
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I've got a pine tree for New Year's Eve . Hee-hee
With a little bit of a fuzzy.
Another one. A roll. My brother from the north )))
They're getting ready for spring :)
What was that?
Happy holidays :)
Happy holidays!
Just a second try to enter :)