Interesting and Humour - page 791

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I've got a pine tree for New Year's Eve . Hee-hee

With a little bit of a fuzzy.

 
Mischek:

Another one. A roll. My brother from the north )))

They're getting ready for spring :)

 

What was that?

 
 

Happy holidays :)


 

Happy holidays!

 
 
 

Just a second try to enter :)


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