Interesting and Humour - page 1810

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FAQ:

Here I am... I'm in shock... There are no words, I will refrain from comments and predictions... I will refrain for a long time.

I've been in Kyiv for two days on business, but I couldn't go to Maidan. I left at 6 pm yesterday - everything was relatively quiet, arrived home at 4 am sharp, got online and I have no words.

Here's a brief, or not so brief, video digest of the events. I especially recommend watching the end, Gonopolsky was invited into the studio - a very interesting perspective.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQXBM6S-oQk

Wrong link.

it's live.

 
Yoschik:

Wrong link

it's live

you go back 30 minutes.
 
FAQ:
you go back 30 minutes.

It's not 30 minutes, there's no time.

You're kidding me.

 

watch it tomorrow, post the full tape.

YOLCA

 
FAQ:

Here I am... I'm in shock... There are no words, I will refrain from comments and predictions... I will refrain for a long time.

I've been in Kyiv for two days on business, but I couldn't go to Maidan. I left at 6 pm yesterday - everything was relatively quiet, arrived home at 4 am sharp, got online and I have no words.

Here's a brief, or not so brief, video digest of the events. I especially recommend watching the end, Gonopolsky was invited into the studio - a very interesting perspective.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQXBM6S-oQk

Yeah, tell me you worked in Kiev :)

No one fucking works in Kiev

Only Donbass works (c) Uncle Fyodor.

 
Urain:

Yeah, tell me you worked in Kiev :)

No one fucking works in Kiev.

Donbass is the only one that works (c) Uncle Fyodor.

You won't believe it - I did.

 
FAQ:
You're not gonna believe this. I've been working.

I'm gonna have a go at you :)

I'm just kidding, welcome back.

 

It looks like Yanukovych is being seriously dumped.

I don't believe he would have ordered the dispersal of a completely peaceful action that did not threaten him. Besides, it would have ended peacefully in a day or two.

 
Mathemat:

It looks like Yanukovych is being seriously dumped.

I don't believe he would have ordered the dispersal of a completely peaceful action that did not threaten him. Besides, it would have ended peacefully in a day or two.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8Fp5kcj98o
Полный выпуск Шустер LIVE от 29.11.13 - Интер
Полный выпуск Шустер LIVE от 29.11.13 - Интер
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Жизнь после Вильнюса. Разочарование Европы и пауза Украины
 
. . with a cup of hot Nescafe, your secret thoughts turn into desires... And with a foggy bottle of vodka, into action!
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