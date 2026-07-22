Interesting and Humour - page 1810
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Here I am... I'm in shock... There are no words, I will refrain from comments and predictions... I will refrain for a long time.
I've been in Kyiv for two days on business, but I couldn't go to Maidan. I left at 6 pm yesterday - everything was relatively quiet, arrived home at 4 am sharp, got online and I have no words.
Here's a brief, or not so brief, video digest of the events. I especially recommend watching the end, Gonopolsky was invited into the studio - a very interesting perspective.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQXBM6S-oQk
Wrong link.
it's live.
Wrong link
it's live
you go back 30 minutes.
It's not 30 minutes, there's no time.
You're kidding me.
watch it tomorrow, post the full tape.
YOLCA
Here I am... I'm in shock... There are no words, I will refrain from comments and predictions... I will refrain for a long time.
I've been in Kyiv for two days on business, but I couldn't go to Maidan. I left at 6 pm yesterday - everything was relatively quiet, arrived home at 4 am sharp, got online and I have no words.
Here's a brief, or not so brief, video digest of the events. I especially recommend watching the end, Gonopolsky was invited into the studio - a very interesting perspective.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQXBM6S-oQk
Yeah, tell me you worked in Kiev :)
No one fucking works in Kiev
Only Donbass works (c) Uncle Fyodor.
Yeah, tell me you worked in Kiev :)
No one fucking works in Kiev.
Donbass is the only one that works (c) Uncle Fyodor.
You won't believe it - I did.
You're not gonna believe this. I've been working.
I'm gonna have a go at you :)
I'm just kidding, welcome back.
It looks like Yanukovych is being seriously dumped.
I don't believe he would have ordered the dispersal of a completely peaceful action that did not threaten him. Besides, it would have ended peacefully in a day or two.
It looks like Yanukovych is being seriously dumped.
I don't believe he would have ordered the dispersal of a completely peaceful action that did not threaten him. Besides, it would have ended peacefully in a day or two.