Interesting and Humour - page 2242
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Removed my post about Europe and the discussion about it (the post caused complaints).
Apologies.
I left the post about plutonium.
Did you call a tow truck?!
- Zhora, if I had MTS, I would drive a Ferrari and live in the Canary Islands. I'm not the one with MTS, I'm the one with MTS.
- Yasha, please don't spend money on something you can have for free at home!
- No, I haven't.
- But she said you were renting to illegals!
- She?! The drunks have parties on Fridays and Saturdays, music until 2 or 3 in the morning!
A policeman walks into flat 15: - Hello! I'm your neighbourhood officer. Do you have any complaints about the neighbour in flat 16?
- No.
- But she calls you drunk...
Summer is coming ...
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Jay Soto - Sexy Groove
Jay Soto is an American guitarist, pianist and vocalist
From wikipedia:
Smooth jazz is a form of jazz that emerged in the United States in the 1960s and 1970s, heavily influenced by the likes of rhythm and blues, funk, rock and pop. Sometimes translated as "light jazz" or "smooth jazz".
The movement began in the early 1970s as fusion, started by some jazz musicians, such as Quincy Jones, to fuse the instrumental virtuosity and improvisation of traditional jazz, with a modern, electronic sensibility. The instrument that has become most widely associated with this movement is the saxophone.
A characteristic example of the genre from the 70s is "Tell Me a Bedtime Story" by Quincy Jones, and from the 90s "Between the Sheets" by Fourplay.In the 90s of the 20th century there was a tendency for the genre to be secondary - background music for rooms, which led to a lot of monotonous, formulaic tracks. The modern trend of smooth jazz is a more mature, sensual music designed for the broadcast format.
"Meanwhile, palaeontologists continue to wrestle with the mystery of how living creatures of such enormous size and weight could get off the ground and move at all on comparatively thin legs: for it would put tremendous strain on their bones and muscles."
And the answer is terribly simple...The earth grows in size
"Meanwhile, palaeontologists continue to wrestle with the mystery of how living creatures of such enormous size and weight could get off the ground and move around on relatively thin legs at all, because they put incredible strain on their bones and muscles."
And the answer is terribly simple...The Earth is growing in size
Here is another film on the subject:
The Rubik's Cube turns 40 years old on 19 May 2014!
Time records for assembly:
1. automaton - 3, 253 sec:
2. Man - 5, 55 sec:
3. What about you?!