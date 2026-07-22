Interesting and Humour - page 3101
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Programmers' earnings vary slightly, depending on the language in which they program. Below is a list of programming languages and the average earnings of a programmer working with them (US salaries per year):
Ruby on Rails - $109,460;
Objective C - $108,225;
Python - $100,717;
JAVA - $94,908;
C++ - $93,502;
JavaScript - $91,461
C -$90,134;
R -$90,055;
C# -$89,074;
Visual Basic -$85,962;
SQL -$85,511;
PERL -$82,513.
Read more here: http://cowcash.ru/salary/professions/skolko-zarabatyvayut-programmisty.html#ixzz4CnZLdvBm
They say salaries are higher and life is better abroad. Let's try to check this by looking at the average programmer salary in different countries (annual salary, after taxes):
Read more here:http://cowcash.ru/salary/professions/skolko-zarabatyvayut-programmisty.html#ixzz4CnZOKXjn
Good night, everyone)))
Programmers' earnings vary slightly, depending on the language in which they program. Below is a list of programming languages and the average earnings of a programmer working with them (US salaries per year):
Ruby on Rails - $109,460;
Objective C - $108,225;
Python - $100,717;
JAVA - $94,908;
C++ - $93,502;
JavaScript - $91,461
C -$90,134;
R -$90,055;
C# -$89,074;
Visual Basic -$85,962;
SQL -$85,511;
PERL -$82,513.
Read more here: http://cowcash.ru/salary/professions/skolko-zarabatyvayut-programmisty.html#ixzz4CnZLdvBm
They say salaries are higher and life is better abroad. Let's try to check this by looking at the average programmer salary in different countries (annual salary, after taxes):
Read more here:http://cowcash.ru/salary/professions/skolko-zarabatyvayut-programmisty.html#ixzz4CnZOKXjn
>>> Average salary of the figures of this sphere in our country is more modest than abroad and makes $20000-24000 per year depending on programming language and region. Programmer salary in Russia depends on several other criteria:
roughly as follows
because it is almost not interesting
For IT managers and project managers it is twice as much, and they are not interested. This is to say that they will definitely not be hired for similar positions there
And there are some celestials - there is even a cosmic gap with these ridiculous figures - which their children can spend abroad in one day
The Icelandic team beat England
That's "Remainder" - who is that?
The Icelandic team beat England
That's "Remainder" - who is that?
It's just the national team left.
- Yeah, and they're no longer citizens.
and maybe that says it's fake data
American woman sued for $10,000 to upgrade to Windows 10
"I had never heard of Windows 10 and no one asked me if I wanted to upgrade my OS."