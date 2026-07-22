Interesting and Humour - page 4596

New comment
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

There's a lot of options.)

ZONE, ZOPA and G fits))

Well, ZOPA is 2 to 5.

 

What was it like?

 
Vladimir Pastushak:

What was it like?

input bool Make_Profit = true; // Profitable On/Off
 
Vladimir Pastushak:

What was that for?

Yeah. You read the forum? It's 60-80... 90% going... no loss at all.

It's not even worth 100 quid.

 
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The "main road" sign is also missing...:-)

for the cat shop, of course, 5, though there are no cats

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Murlenko:

For true Russians.


I read it as Yoda. Thought Star Wars:)

 
Alexey Kozitsyn:

I read it as Yoda. Thought Star Wars:)

If Star Wars succeeds, there will be new life in the caves)

 
 

Simple release

1...458945904591459245934594459545964597459845994600460146024603...4979
New comment