Interesting and Humour - page 3322
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Nikolay Demko:Ukraine's Antonov to replace Russian avionics with Canadian ones - BBC Russian Service
Полтора месяца ранее прошла ещё одна новость незамеченной http://www.bbc.com/russian/news-36799717
Ukrainian aircraft manufacturer Antonov contracts Canadian companies to supply navigation equipment and engines at Farnborough Airshow
And they will replace them with a Canadian one because:
http://rian.com.ua/economy/20160910/1016051617.html
P.S. For Dmytro: there is the name of the concern representative in the article.
And they will replace it with a Canadian one because:
http://rian.com.ua/economy/20160910/1016051617.html
P.S. For Dimitri: there is the name of the concern representative in the article.
And how is it possible to visit the second Mriya and set up serial production under a Ukrainian license in China?
and I don't see any problem releasing new aircraft in 2017 instead of 2016 with complete replacement of components - in the full Versi interview he says the replacement process is underway and is not critical.
What's this all about?
And they will replace it with a Canadian one because:
http://rian.com.ua/economy/20160910/1016051617.html
P.S. For Dmitry: there is the name of the representative of the concern in the article.
Well sort of yes, but the development of this topic leads to forbidden recesses of subconsciousness on this forum.
By all indications the deal with Chinese is approved by amerians, it costs nothing to them to cover it through Canadians, however it is not made.
there are extremely curious things that are not covered in institutes. For example, there is the " Boltzmann brain" which (if we follow the big bang theory) is more likely to have arisen in the early dense universe than not :-) There is the "anthropic principle" - the world is as we see it, because otherwise we wouldn't exist...There is the proven and not strongly refuted end-of-the-world theorem. And you are the matrix, the matrix...
ps/ auto-links are hilarious
there are extremely curious things that are not covered in institutes. For example, there is the " Boltzmann brain" which (if we follow the big bang theory) is more likely to have arisen in the early dense universe than not :-) There is the "anthropic principle" - the world is as we see it, because otherwise we wouldn't exist...There is the proven and not strongly refuted end of the world theorem. And you are the matrix, the matrix...
ps/ auto-links are hilarious
Endings occur almost every year, if not twice a year, in my memory. What is the evidence?
Look up the sources - it's easy to find in search engines... "with 95% certainty we can say that the human race will disappear within 9120 years" is from wikipedia, there are also general reviews of the evidence and criticism
Look up the sources - it's easy to find on search engines... "with 95% certainty we can say that the human race will disappear within 9120 years" is from wikipedia, there are also general reviews of the evidence and criticism
I've read it. There are plenty of refutations for this theorem. There is essentially no proof for this hypothesis.
DA has the status of a scientific hypothesis. Therefore it is neither an apocalyptic fantasy nor a pseudoscientific theory like the theory of a sudden shift of the Earth's poles.
Look up the sources - it's easy to find in search engines... "with 95% certainty we can say that the human race will disappear within 9120 years" is from wikipedia, there are also general reviews of the evidence and criticism
It depends on what is considered the "human race". If you think of it as mankind being a few thousand years old, I suspect it will vanish much sooner.
If we take a more global view of the human race, including those that predate the current "man", then the human race will be at least a few million or even billions of years old, and will survive through substantial changes for a very long time. In the future, the transition of consciousness to mechanical carriers is possible, and then neither radiation nor temperature fluctuations (to the lower side) will be a problem. As to further evolution in the form of transition of consciousness in the form of radiant energy and waves, there are doubts. Therefore supernovae of the Sun may still destroy man, though it will happen in 5-10 billion years, and by that time man may find himself a new nest.
About the diet: