Interesting and Humour - page 2926

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For vegetarians (and for those who don't like eating meat - that's me too) - from the article:

Meat, not cooking skills, drove human evolution

"Human evolution and the rapid growth of our brains was not due to the invention of cooking and the transition to a diet of cooked food, but to the transition to a meat diet and the invention of tools for chopping and machining food."

 
It seems to me that people mutate. Both mentally and physically.

Well, for example, I read the news (RIA Novosti - the state news agency) - the top news, that is, the latest for today:


First of all, the Voronezh region, and I am in Kaliningrad. It's a long way to Voronezh, across several borders, and regular buses go to Poland and Germany.
Then ... Why do I need to know (even if I'm in Voronezh in their opinion) how many government contracts were signed in Italy and what the meeting of the Greek Prime Minister with Prikhodko (I won't even look it up in Wikipedia ... - I have no real estate in Greece :) ). And what the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned - it's kind of official ... Then the rest is just news ...
Where else can you read good news? Inosmi ru - the same thing, but in a structured way. News from other countries (whose language I somehow understand - the same as RIA ...).

I went outside (for a smoke) - and if you look at my age - I am the oldest... but everyone's dressed like nothing... girls walking - no idea how or which way their legs bend... It's a nightmare... They're ugly, and they're all smiling...

Either I've degraded somehow, or people have mutated, and I'm on the computer and haven't noticed.

 
Sergey Golubev:

I went outside (for a smoke) - and if you look at my age - I am the oldest... but everybody's dressed like nothing... girls walking - no idea how or which way their legs bend... It's a nightmare... They're ugly and all smiling...

Either I've somehow degraded, or people have mutated, and I haven't even noticed.

You need to get up more often, or you may go out for a breath, but people see such a miracle and people get scared and their legs bend in the wrong direction and smile at a paralytic. That's how it is... :)
 

At this rate, the euro will soon be worth $1.

Interest-free loans from the ECB, get them while they're at it :).

 
Sergey Golubev:
It seems to me that people mutate. Both mentally and physically.

Well, for example, I read the news (RIA Novosti - the state news agency) - the top news, that is, the latest for today:


First of all, the Voronezh region, and I am in Kaliningrad. It's a long way to Voronezh, across several borders, and shuttle buses go to Poland and Germany.
Then ... Why do I need to know (even if I'm in Voronezh in their opinion) how many government contracts were signed in Italy and what the meeting of the Greek Prime Minister with Prikhodko (I won't even look it up in Wikipedia ... - I have no real estate in Greece :) ). And what the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned - it's kind of official ... Then it's just news ...
Where else can you read good news? Inosmi ru - the same thing, but in a structured way. News from other countries (whose language I somehow understand - the same as RIA ...).

I went outside (for a smoke) - and if you look at my age - I am the oldest... but everybody's dressed like nothing... girls walking - no idea how or which way their legs bend... It's a nightmare... They're ugly, and they're all smiling...

Either I've somehow degraded, or people have mutated, and I'm on the computer and haven't noticed.

The inability to adapt to the world ruined the dinosaurs.)
 
Vitalii Ananev:

At this rate, the euro will soon be worth $1.

Interest-free loans from the ECB, get them while they're at it :).

Is it on the news now that they have zero instead of 0.05%?


So it's no big deal ... They have for example some Swiss banks - if you want to make a deposit there you have to pay to the bank (minus interest on deposits).
 
Sergey Golubev:

Is it on the news now that they have zero instead of 0.05%?


It's no big deal... They have for example in some Swiss banks - if you want to make a deposit there money - you have to pay the bank (minus interest on deposits).
Yes, according to fxstreet's economic calendar the ECB cut the interest rate to zero. There is a good reason why the Euro has fallen so much.
 
Vitalii Ananev:
Yes, if the fxstreet econ calendar is to be believed, the ECB has lowered the interest rate to zero. There's a reason the euro has fallen so much.
Yes, Reuters wrote 50 minutes ago that the Euro fell by more than 1 percent for the day (source here), but everyone is waiting for Draghi's reaction to explain the details of the event.
FOREX-Euro dives as ECB pulls out stops in growth push
FOREX-Euro dives as ECB pulls out stops in growth push
  • Reuters Editorial
  • www.reuters.com
* Euro down more than 1 percent on day at $1.0874 LONDON, March 10 The euro sank a full cent against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank unveiled a raft of measures, many of them not expected by markets, to stimulate growth and inflation in the euro zone. The ECB cut its marginal and refinancing rates as well as making a...
 
Sergey Golubev:
Yes, Reuters wrote 50 minutes ago that the euro fell by more than 1 percent for the day (source here), but everyone is waiting for Draghi's reaction to explain the details of the event.
She has already rolled back.
 
Draghi (next news on calendars) already explained (here and with video)

Initially unclear (judging by the movement of the pair, but then ok) - other news overlapped here as well:


Webcasts: ECB monetary policy decisions
  • European Central Bank
  • www.ecb.europa.eu
Press conference following the meeting of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank on 10 March 2016 at its premises in Frankfurt am Main, Germany , starting at 14:30 CET: Introductory statement by Mario...
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