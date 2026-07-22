Interesting and Humour - page 2926
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Meat, not cooking skills, drove human evolution
"Human evolution and the rapid growth of our brains was not due to the invention of cooking and the transition to a diet of cooked food, but to the transition to a meat diet and the invention of tools for chopping and machining food."
Well, for example, I read the news (RIA Novosti - the state news agency) - the top news, that is, the latest for today:
First of all, the Voronezh region, and I am in Kaliningrad. It's a long way to Voronezh, across several borders, and regular buses go to Poland and Germany.
Then ... Why do I need to know (even if I'm in Voronezh in their opinion) how many government contracts were signed in Italy and what the meeting of the Greek Prime Minister with Prikhodko (I won't even look it up in Wikipedia ... - I have no real estate in Greece :) ). And what the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned - it's kind of official ... Then the rest is just news ...
Where else can you read good news? Inosmi ru - the same thing, but in a structured way. News from other countries (whose language I somehow understand - the same as RIA ...).
I went outside (for a smoke) - and if you look at my age - I am the oldest... but everyone's dressed like nothing... girls walking - no idea how or which way their legs bend... It's a nightmare... They're ugly, and they're all smiling...
Either I've degraded somehow, or people have mutated, and I'm on the computer and haven't noticed.
I went outside (for a smoke) - and if you look at my age - I am the oldest... but everybody's dressed like nothing... girls walking - no idea how or which way their legs bend... It's a nightmare... They're ugly and all smiling...
Either I've somehow degraded, or people have mutated, and I haven't even noticed.
At this rate, the euro will soon be worth $1.
Interest-free loans from the ECB, get them while they're at it :).
It seems to me that people mutate. Both mentally and physically.
Well, for example, I read the news (RIA Novosti - the state news agency) - the top news, that is, the latest for today:
First of all, the Voronezh region, and I am in Kaliningrad. It's a long way to Voronezh, across several borders, and shuttle buses go to Poland and Germany.
Then ... Why do I need to know (even if I'm in Voronezh in their opinion) how many government contracts were signed in Italy and what the meeting of the Greek Prime Minister with Prikhodko (I won't even look it up in Wikipedia ... - I have no real estate in Greece :) ). And what the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned - it's kind of official ... Then it's just news ...
Where else can you read good news? Inosmi ru - the same thing, but in a structured way. News from other countries (whose language I somehow understand - the same as RIA ...).
I went outside (for a smoke) - and if you look at my age - I am the oldest... but everybody's dressed like nothing... girls walking - no idea how or which way their legs bend... It's a nightmare... They're ugly, and they're all smiling...
Either I've somehow degraded, or people have mutated, and I'm on the computer and haven't noticed.
At this rate, the euro will soon be worth $1.
Interest-free loans from the ECB, get them while they're at it :).
Is it on the news now that they have zero instead of 0.05%?
So it's no big deal ... They have for example some Swiss banks - if you want to make a deposit there you have to pay to the bank (minus interest on deposits).
Is it on the news now that they have zero instead of 0.05%?
It's no big deal... They have for example in some Swiss banks - if you want to make a deposit there money - you have to pay the bank (minus interest on deposits).
Yes, if the fxstreet econ calendar is to be believed, the ECB has lowered the interest rate to zero. There's a reason the euro has fallen so much.
Yes, Reuters wrote 50 minutes ago that the euro fell by more than 1 percent for the day (source here), but everyone is waiting for Draghi's reaction to explain the details of the event.
Initially unclear (judging by the movement of the pair, but then ok) - other news overlapped here as well: