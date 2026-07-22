Interesting and Humour - page 965

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The husband comes home and his wife finds women's pants in his pocket.
Well, the wife yells at him on the spot:
- Bastard, who are you hanging around with?
The husband apologizes:
- "I'm sorry, for the last time.
The next day the husband comes home and his wife finds his bra in his pocket again and yells at him:
- Bastard... Did you promise one last time?
The husband excuses himself again:
- Sorry, it's definitely the last time, I reply.
On the third day, the husband comes home again and the wife goes through her pockets, finds nothing and starts screaming:
- Bastard... scoundrel... and where could you find such a woman who wears neither panties nor bra.
 
 
1 hour and 20 minutes to go
 
Fifty-nine minutes to go, that's 58
 
Thank you for not starting at one month, but at one hour and twenty o'clock)
 
TheXpert:
Thank you for not starting with a month, but with an hour and twenty.)
You didn't guess.)
 
notused:

watch from about the 15th second onwards:

and everyone walks around like nothing happened, so a tree falls, so what?
 
Mischek:
You didn't get it.)
No, you must have misunderstood :)
 
TheXpert:
No, you must have misunderstood :)

I got it.

I'll give you a hint.)

 
Mischek:

I get it.

No, you don't. Really, I don't get it either. Only you've got half an hour left, I've got a whole hour and a half :(
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