Interesting and Humour - page 965
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Well, the wife yells at him on the spot:
- Bastard, who are you hanging around with?
The husband apologizes:
- "I'm sorry, for the last time.
The next day the husband comes home and his wife finds his bra in his pocket again and yells at him:
- Bastard... Did you promise one last time?
The husband excuses himself again:
- Sorry, it's definitely the last time, I reply.
On the third day, the husband comes home again and the wife goes through her pockets, finds nothing and starts screaming:
- Bastard... scoundrel... and where could you find such a woman who wears neither panties nor bra.
Thank you for not starting with a month, but with an hour and twenty.)
watch from about the 15th second onwards:
You didn't get it.)
No, you must have misunderstood :)
I got it.
I'll give you a hint.)
I get it.