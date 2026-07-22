Interesting and Humour - page 4418

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Петр:

...

And now I'm still the good old Swinosaurs.

HOORAY! Welcome back. After all that drinking, you'd think you were in rehab... (went to a level that is not communicated here (I mean the dough)). :-) to the pumping (what a long time) and to the sedimentation... :-)

the code is legendary and the conversations are code and conversations, the "legitimisation" has passed ... :-)

Is the picture with the socks under the nauta alive? :-)

P.S. I'm being kind, no backstabbing, no subterfuge.

 


 
 
 
 
Петр:

I wonder.

How do I prove I'm me? You want me to throw in a new indicator? It's hard to confuse my programming style with anyone else's.

And yes. Zabriskie's not a clone. I just got banned at the time, so I got a new nickname.

And now I'm still good old Swinosaurs.

Throw it.

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

Throw it.

Peter:

Interesting.

How do I prove I'm me? Should Ithrow ina newindicator? My programming style is hard to confuse with anyone else's.

And yes. Zabriskie is not a clone. I just got banned back then, so I got a new nickname.

And now I'm still good old Pigsaurus.


Pigsnatchuk or something?

 
Denis Sartakov:

Peter:

I wonder.

How do you prove that I am me? Do you want meto throw ina newindicator? My programming style is hard to confuse with anyone else.

And yes. Zabriskie is not a clone. I was just banned back then, so I got a new nickname.

And now I'm still good old Pigsaurus.


Pigsnatchuk or something?

yeah

 

if anyone remembers:


 
Vitaly Murlenko:

Go to a search engine, ask for "saddle chair", look at the pictures...

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