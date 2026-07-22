Interesting and Humour - page 4418
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And now I'm still the good old Swinosaurs.
HOORAY! Welcome back. After all that drinking, you'd think you were in rehab... (went to a level that is not communicated here (I mean the dough)). :-) to the pumping (what a long time) and to the sedimentation... :-)
the code is legendary and the conversations are code and conversations, the "legitimisation" has passed ... :-)
Is the picture with the socks under the nauta alive? :-)
P.S. I'm being kind, no backstabbing, no subterfuge.
I wonder.
How do I prove I'm me? You want me to throw in a new indicator? It's hard to confuse my programming style with anyone else's.
And yes. Zabriskie's not a clone. I just got banned at the time, so I got a new nickname.
And now I'm still good old Swinosaurs.
Throw it.
Throw it.
Peter:
Interesting.
How do I prove I'm me? Should Ithrow ina newindicator? My programming style is hard to confuse with anyone else's.
And yes. Zabriskie is not a clone. I just got banned back then, so I got a new nickname.
And now I'm still good old Pigsaurus.
Pigsnatchuk or something?
Peter:
I wonder.
How do you prove that I am me? Do you want meto throw ina newindicator? My programming style is hard to confuse with anyone else.
And yes. Zabriskie is not a clone. I was just banned back then, so I got a new nickname.
And now I'm still good old Pigsaurus.
Pigsnatchuk or something?
yeah
if anyone remembers:
Go to a search engine, ask for "saddle chair", look at the pictures...