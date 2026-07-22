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A bit of fun - it's the holidays after all)
7:00 plaster ;)
:-))))
Chinese authorities have confirmed that free petrol for the public will be available nationwide from 1 January. In 2018, such a norm was in place as an experiment in two provinces.
"It took three years to prepare the reform, although conceptually such a reform was first laid down by Joseph Stalin and then supported by Mao Tse-tung. We would like to sincerely apologise to our people who have had to wait too long for everything. We are trying to live up to the trust placed in us, as any government would," said Chinese Minister of Energy Lian Zhang.
Under current legislation, all Chinese citizens, except officials, will be able to receive up to 150 litres of petrol free of charge every month. In the future, the rate is planned to be expanded to 200 litres. The accounting will be done through cards. Petrol stations will have the right to deny free fuel to drivers in premium cars, including limousines.
"Resources belong to the people and it would be a criminal delusion to think that they cannot expect to use them in any quantity. This is the logic of any normal government, of any honest man," the ruling Communist Party press office said.
https://joker.ykt.ru/2019/01/03/v-kitae-s-1-yanvarya-benzin-stanovitsya-besplatnym-dlya-naseleniya.html
https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2018/10/03/782679-kitai-perestal-neft-ssha
:-))))
Chinese authorities have confirmed that free petrol for the public will be available nationwide from 1 January. In 2018, such a norm was in place as an experiment in two provinces.
"It took three years to prepare the reform, although conceptually such a reform was first laid down by Joseph Stalin and then supported by Mao Tse-tung. We would like to sincerely apologise to our people who have had to wait too long for everything. We are trying to live up to the trust placed in us, as any government would," said Chinese Minister of Energy Lian Zhang.
Under current legislation, all Chinese citizens, except officials, will be able to receive up to 150 litres of petrol free of charge every month. In the future, the rate is planned to be expanded to 200 litres. The accounting will be done through cards. Petrol stations will have the right to deny free fuel to drivers in premium cars, including limousines.
"Resources belong to the people and it would be a criminal delusion to think that they cannot expect to use them in any quantity. This is the logic of any normal government, of any honest man," the ruling Communist Party press office said.
https://joker.ykt.ru/2019/01/03/v-kitae-s-1-yanvarya-benzin-stanovitsya-besplatnym-dlya-naseleniya.html
It's a good joke, a New Year's joke :)))
It's a good joke, it's so New Year's Eve :)))
One hundred percent. So is the retirement age.
https://www.vedomosti.ru/business/articles/2018/10/03/782679-kitai-perestal-neft-ssha
Is it humorous that Canada is an importer of oil from the US?
"As a result, China is the 2nd largest buyer of US oil after Canada".
It's a good joke, it's a New Year's Eve joke :)))
Of course it's a fake.
On the forum for any humour about politics posts are immediately deleted.
As well as for politics also, in general the forum is thematic, about mql, currency, stocks on trade, which directly depends on politics. So any post, it is like walking on a razor's edge.