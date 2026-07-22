Interesting and Humour - page 3621
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Weekend riddle: the "world's hardest" logic problem
not the hardest riddle in three minutes )
one minute to find a pencil and paper, one minute to draw all six options and one minute to formulate the answer.)
To me, it is solved by writing a single recursive function, taking the value of the maximum available coin denomination for the current depth as one of the parameters.
(The array with the used coin denominations is pre-sorted and together with the amount of money is available for use in the recursive function)
Weekend riddle: the "world's hardest" logic problem
There's even a solution to the problem on Wikipedia. For people nowadays, aliens are more real than gods.)))
"L'indovinello più difficile del mondo'[1] is the name of a logic problem proposed by the American philosopher and logician GeorgeBoulos in the Italian newspaper La Repubblicain 1992:
There are three gods, A, B and C, which are the gods of truth, falsehood and chance in an arbitrary order. The god of truth always tells the truth, the god of lies always deceives, the god of chance can tell both truth and lies in an arbitrary order. It is required to identify the gods by asking 3 questions that can be answered 'yes' or 'no'. Each question is asked to one god only, but you can ask one god more than one question. The gods understand the language, but they answer in their own language which has 2 words "da" and "ja", and it is not known which word stands for "yes" and which for "no".
Boulos also clarifies some points of the task:
Other comments:
Story
Boulos points out the logic of RaymondSmallian as the author of the problem and of JohnMcCarthyism as a result of the unclear interpretation of "da" and "ja". You can find similar problems in the books by Smallian[2], for example, he describes an island where half of the residents are zombies (they constantly lie), and the other half are humans (they constantly tell the truth). The situation is complicated by the fact that the inhabitants of the island understand us perfectly, but the Old Testament forbids them to use non-native words. So they use the answers "bal" or "da", which mean "yes" and "no" and it is not clear which one means what. There are a number of similar puzzles in the book "The Riddle of Scheherazade". These are all variations on the well-knownKnight and Liar puzzlesof Smallian.
One such problem was highlighted in the film "The Labyrinth": there are 2 doors and 2 guards, one always tells the truth, the other always lies. One door leads to the castle, the other leads to death. The point of the puzzle is to find out which door leads to the castle by asking one question to one guard. In the film, Sarah asks, "Will he [the other guard] tell me that this door leads to the castle?"[3]
The solution to the problem
Boulos offered a solution to the problem in the same article where he published the problem itself. He stated that the first question we have to find a god who is not a god of chance, i.e. is either a god of truth or a god of lies. There are many questions that can be asked to achieve this goal. One strategy is to use complex logical connections in the question itself.
Boulos's question: "Does 'da' mean 'yes' if and only if you are a god of truth and god B is a god of chance?". Another version of the question: "Is the number of true statements in the following list odd: you are the god of lies, 'ja' means 'yes', B is the god of chance?"
The solution of the problem can be simplified by using contradictory statements( counterfactuals)[4][5]. The idea of this solution is that for any question Q that requires a 'yes' or 'no' answer, ask the god of truth or the god of lies:
The answer is "ja" if the correct answer to Q is "yes", and "da" if the correct answer is "no". To prove this, we can look at the eight possible choices suggested by Boulos himself.
Using this fact, we can ask questions:[4]
The remaining god is determined by the method of elimination.