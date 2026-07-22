Interesting and Humour - page 4140

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Evgeny Belyaev:

What's new?


Jesus is back, will you update the software?

 
 
 

Trolling of the year).


 

fog and a knot.


 

A son asks his father:

- Daddy, in Eastern countries, does the groom really not know who his wife is before the wedding?

- Eh, son, that's the way it is in all countries.


 

To the forum members: Happy New Year


 
 

Vitalie Postolache:


Wrong! It's like this:

Sell Bitcoin. Expensive!

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