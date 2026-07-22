Interesting and Humour - page 4140
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Jesus is back, will you update the software?
Trolling of the year).
fog and a knot.
A son asks his father:
- Daddy, in Eastern countries, does the groom really not know who his wife is before the wedding?
- Eh, son, that's the way it is in all countries.
To the forum members: Happy New Year
Continuation of the next post -
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4154#comment_6215288
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4154#comment_6215306
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4154#comment_6215318
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4154#comment_6215656
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4154#comment_6215662
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4154#comment_6215685
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4154#comment_6215692
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The same brothers, a few months ago (now singing by themselves, with their mum probably around as always):
Vitalie Postolache:
Wrong! It's like this:
Sell Bitcoin. Expensive!