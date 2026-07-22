Interesting and Humour - page 4812
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Don't worry. There's nothing wrong with AI.
Yeah, they had one of those. More than one. But there's a moment in that clip where the robot is reflected in the glass partition. So the robots are dancing after all.
It just means he's not a ghost
We have to be serious!
If I had such a task, I would have filmed that moment with robots, too.)
How do you shoot a scene like that? They put on a special one-colour suit (chromakey) with special contrast marks on the body and limbs. Then a computer replaces those marks with, for instance, robot parts. It is not clear how this technology can be applied to the faded reflection from the uneven plexiglass. Apparently, it is easier to teach the robot to dance )
No, no, I won't. Quite happy with Fedor's robot AI ))). By the way, how do you know about the viewsof the US military? Not from TV, by any chance?
come on... Or someone is lying after all ))))
Rogozin explained the change of Fedor robot's name by the android's personal request
Robot Fedor (FEDOR, Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) was renamed Skybot F-850 at the request of the android. This was announced on his Twitter page by Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos.
"Fedor himself asked," he wrote in response to questions from users. Rogozin specified that, according to the plan, the robot will be delivered to the ISS on August 22 for further tests involving the station's Russian crew.
Read more on RBC:
https://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/5d3735b59a794726ba1bd369
)))
saw it online this week:
I think, well, one person can't have so many posts! ....
;)
come on... Or someone is lying ))))
come on... Or is someone lying ))))
)))
saw this on the net this week:
i think, well, one person can't have so many posts! ....
;)
this reminds me of something from the past -
- aspiring actress in a glossy magazine (typical of the first business card) - small nude photo and decent text
- top actress - a picture on the spread / cover and maximum name / stage name
)))
Rogozin explained the change of robot Fedor's name by a personal request from an android.
That's right. Asking for a name change is not a dance. How stupidAmerican robotsare, after all ))).