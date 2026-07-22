Interesting and Humour - page 4812

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Доктор:
Don't worry. There's nothing wrong with AI.
If anything, I'm not talking about the state level. They're in the top three in AI. I'm talking about Dynamics. They are greatly simplifying their awareness of units in the environment at this stage, and their independence has not yet matured into a practical application.
We also have a problem with similar units, but due to underdeveloped mechanics. But the software, computer vision and decision-making are very good. For reasons of expensive financing, the development is mainly in the military sphere and autopilots (taxis, trucking, combines).
Would you deny the success of Yandex? They are already driving around Moscow, the US and Israel (if I am not mistaken) with an observer only in the passenger seat. And in Tatarstan, in Innopolis, without an observer. And who else except them made it from Moscow to Europe to the competition completely on their own. The observer intervened a couple of times and stopped for minor technical problems, which is also the norm for such trips. And this on snow-covered Russian roads.
Will you deny AI's successes in military technology? Many liberal Russians call it cartoons, while the US military, who are all in on the subject, take it more seriously.
I never tire of repeating that our huge problem is an order of magnitude smaller budgets. So is embezzlement. Not as big as theirs though.
 
Доктор:
Yeah, they had one of those. More than one. But there's a moment in that clip where the robot is reflected in the glass partition. So the robots are dancing after all.

It just means he's not a ghost

 

We have to be serious!


 
Fast235:

If I had such a task, I would have filmed that moment with robots, too.)

How do you shoot a scene like that? They put on a special one-colour suit (chromakey) with special contrast marks on the body and limbs. Then a computer replaces those marks with, for instance, robot parts. It is not clear how this technology can be applied to the faded reflection from the uneven plexiglass. Apparently, it is easier to teach the robot to dance )

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:
Will you deny the success of AI in military technology? Many liberal Russians call it cartoons, while the US military, who are all in on the subject, take it more seriously.
No, no, I won't. Quite happy with Fedor's robot AI ))). By the way, how do you know about the viewsof the US military? Not from TV, by any chance?
 
Доктор:
No, no, I won't. Quite happy with Fedor's robot AI ))). By the way, how do you know about the viewsof the US military? Not from TV, by any chance?
And why am I not surprised...
Discussing Fedor's AI is a mauvais ton, he has no AI.
By the way, what is a TV?
And I know the opinions, as you might know too. I read and look at their articles, interviews and speeches. For I am interested in the military theme. Militarist.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev:
Discussing Fedor's AI is a mauvais ton, he has no AI.

come on... Or someone is lying after all ))))

Rogozin explained the change of Fedor robot's name by the android's personal request


Robot Fedor (FEDOR, Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) was renamed Skybot F-850 at the request of the android. This was announced on his Twitter page by Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos.

"Fedor himself asked," he wrote in response to questions from users. Rogozin specified that, according to the plan, the robot will be delivered to the ISS on August 22 for further tests involving the station's Russian crew.

Read more on RBC:

https://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/5d3735b59a794726ba1bd369

)))


saw it online this week:

I think, well, one person can't have so many posts! ....

;)

 
Igor Makanu:

come on... Or someone is lying ))))

Ah well ))
With humour.
 
Igor Makanu:

come on... Or is someone lying ))))

)))


saw this on the net this week:

i think, well, one person can't have so many posts! ....

;)

this reminds me of something from the past -

- aspiring actress in a glossy magazine (typical of the first business card) - small nude photo and decent text

- top actress - a picture on the spread / cover and maximum name / stage name

)))

 
Igor Makanu:

Rogozin explained the change of robot Fedor's name by a personal request from an android.

That's right. Asking for a name change is not a dance. How stupidAmerican robotsare, after all ))).

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