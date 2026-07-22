Interesting and Humour - page 2826

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Alexander Antoshkin:
What do I have to do to have a proper picture, I'm starting to get fed up with this 10-year-old Windows experiment?
You should work with the forum not in EDGE, but in Internet Explorer or Google Chrome.
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Yep

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х

 
Karputov Vladimir:
You should be using Internet Explorer or Google Chrome instead of EDGE to access the forum.
No way... And I'm the idiot who thought it was ee and chrome that were the worst... I've been using mazila and I don't have any problems.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
No way... I'm the idiot who thought that e and chrome were the worst... I'm using mazila and I have no problems.
That advice wasn't given to you. And you can, of course, use any browser you want.
 
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В Дубае пройдет чемпионат по гонкам дронов с призом в $1 млн
В Дубае пройдет чемпионат по гонкам дронов с призом в $1 млн
  • 2015.12.14
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 14 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Дубай в марте следующего года проведет гонки мультикоптеров с призовым фондом в $1 млн, сообщает Khaleej Times. Информацию о регламенте и правилах соревнований Всемирная организация гоночных дронов (World Organisation of Racing Drones, WORD) опубликует 20 декабря. Квалификационный этап начнется 1 января 2016...
 
Karputov Vladimir:
That advice was not given to you. And you can, of course, use any browser you like.
Vladimir, nothing personal, just a joke in the middle of nowhere. And if you don't mind being simple, I don't like you-kaniya. Politeness was invented to cover up the lack of kindness in relationships.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Vladimir, it's nothing personal, just a joke in the middle of nowhere. And if you don't mind keeping it simple, I don't like you-cania. Politeness was invented to cover up the lack of kindness in relationships.
Nah. I can't "poke." I'm not used to it.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Politeness was invented to cover up the lack of kindness in relationships.
False assertion. It is subservience invented to hide a lack of kindness in a relationship. Politeness was invented to show a kind, respectful attitude towards a person.
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