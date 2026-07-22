Interesting and Humour - page 2826
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What do I have to do to have a proper picture, I'm starting to get fed up with this 10-year-old Windows experiment?
Yep
х
You should be using Internet Explorer or Google Chrome instead of EDGE to access the forum.
No way... I'm the idiot who thought that e and chrome were the worst... I'm using mazila and I have no problems.
That advice was not given to you. And you can, of course, use any browser you like.
Vladimir, it's nothing personal, just a joke in the middle of nowhere. And if you don't mind keeping it simple, I don't like you-cania. Politeness was invented to cover up the lack of kindness in relationships.
Politeness was invented to cover up the lack of kindness in relationships.