Interesting and Humour - page 97

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Mischek:

Man, I'm getting a kick out of rollerblading... And they're flying...

Although I used to look at snowboarders going faster than 50kph as crazy, too :)

 
TheXpert:

Man, I'm getting a kick out of rollerblading... And they're flying...

Although I used to look at snowboarders going faster than 50kph as crazy, too :)

I'm guessing it's at least 300, that's awful.
 
TheXpert:

Man, I'm getting a kick out of rollerblading... And they're flying...

Although I used to look at snowboarders going faster than 50kph as well :)

and i like it. for a moment there, i pictured myself replacing the cameraman.... :)

i'm not afraid of such things, not because i know how to do them, but because i do similar things in my sleep ;).....

i just wonder how a suit like this does not rip in wind gusts. is it really possible to withstand such aerodynamic loads?

 
progma137:

I like it. For a moment I imagined myself instead of the cameraman.... :)

i'm not afraid of such things, not because i know how to do them, but because i do similar things in my sleep ;).....

i just wonder how such a suit cannot be torn by wind gusts. can such suits withstand such aerodynamic loads?

Yes, I know, I was thinking about it too, but the suit would be a heavy load on my body, on my abs and arms. Roughly speaking, it is like leaning on 4 points with hands and feet and asking someone to sit on your back.
 
progma137:

I like it. For a moment I imagined myself instead of the cameraman.... :)

Who's to say he doesn't like it?

It's just that some people have the guts to jump with a parachute, and some people fly at 300km/h practically metres above the surface.

By the way, their fatality rate is high.

 
 
 
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