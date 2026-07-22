Interesting and Humour - page 97
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Man, I'm getting a kick out of rollerblading... And they're flying...
Although I used to look at snowboarders going faster than 50kph as crazy, too :)
Man, I'm getting a kick out of rollerblading... And they're flying...
Although I used to look at snowboarders going faster than 50kph as crazy, too :)
Man, I'm getting a kick out of rollerblading... And they're flying...
Although I used to look at snowboarders going faster than 50kph as well :)
and i like it. for a moment there, i pictured myself replacing the cameraman.... :)
i'm not afraid of such things, not because i know how to do them, but because i do similar things in my sleep ;).....
i just wonder how a suit like this does not rip in wind gusts. is it really possible to withstand such aerodynamic loads?
I like it. For a moment I imagined myself instead of the cameraman.... :)
i'm not afraid of such things, not because i know how to do them, but because i do similar things in my sleep ;).....
i just wonder how such a suit cannot be torn by wind gusts. can such suits withstand such aerodynamic loads?
I like it. For a moment I imagined myself instead of the cameraman.... :)
Who's to say he doesn't like it?
It's just that some people have the guts to jump with a parachute, and some people fly at 300km/h practically metres above the surface.
By the way, their fatality rate is high.