Interesting and Humour - page 2950
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Every other man thinks he's the first.
a magic plastic rake
the magic plastic rake
You wouldn't say plastic by the look on your face...
More like magical, mass-produced.
WikiLeaks names Soros as mastermind of Panama leaks
George Soros and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were behind the leaks of the Panamanian offshore law firm Mossack Fonseca, WikiLeaks says.
https://news.mail.ru/politics/25376228/?frommail=1
The problem from the 10th grade Olympiad. Who can do it?