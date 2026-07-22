Interesting and Humour - page 2950

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Every other man thinks he is the first.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Every other man thinks he's the first.
it's actually a lot worse than that..... a lot worse.....
 
 

a magic plastic rake


[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev:

the magic plastic rake


You wouldn't say plastic by the look on your face...

More like magical, mass-produced.

 
Oh how!

WikiLeaks names Soros as mastermind of Panama leaks

George Soros and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were behind the leaks of the Panamanian offshore law firm Mossack Fonseca, WikiLeaks says.


https://news.mail.ru/politics/25376228/?frommail=1
 
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Британский трейдер обгонял рынок за счет сведений от FT и Daily Mail
Британский трейдер обгонял рынок за счет сведений от FT и Daily Mail
  • 2016.04.06
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 6 апреля. INTERFAX.RU - Британский трейдер Ирадж Парвизи, известный в профессиональных кругах как "Безумный игрок" (Mad Punter), pfzdbk на суде по делу об инсайдерской торговле, что обгонял фондовый рынок с помощью журналистов Financial Times и Daily Mail, которые обсуждали с ним будущие статьи, сообщает агентство Bloomberg. В ходе...
 
 
Then they go out for a smoke.
 

The problem from the 10th grade Olympiad. Who can do it?

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