Interesting and Humour - page 3952
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What's so rediculous about censorship?
Not here, there was an excerpt in the deleted one, in the book further down the text, page 19/20.
I hope he managed to have children before the experiment.
Judging by the reflection in the mask, that's what they were doing just before the experiment. But they do not know that it is problematic among men who are not very smart, without a fertile maiden.
The technique is old, it's called warming, they used to use hot-water bottles.
When old people's joints hurt, all you have to do is warm them up a little and the pain temporarily subsides.
I've tried it myself, in the army there was some stuff in the medical unit that heated with electromagnets,
a pillow was placed on the bruised area, then a nurse plugged in the equipment and started heating it locally.
and the pain was taken away for a while.
I used to work out a lot when I was younger and got a back injury. Several times a year it got so bad that I could only lie down for 3-4 days. I had several courses of HF in local clinic and the problem disappeared like as if by magic and I haven't had any pain since.
But it's not HF, the coils are too big, I can tell you that as an experienced electronic engineer. And you can't see the HF oscillator and power supply. Hiding everything in such a thin frame? I don't know, doubtful...
When I was young, I worked out a lot and got a back injury. A few times a year it seized up so badly that I could only lie down for 3-4 days. I had a few courses of HF at the local clinic and the pain was relieved and I haven't had any pain since.
But it's not HF, the coils are too big, I can tell you that as an experienced electronic engineer. And you can't see the HF oscillator and power supply. Hiding everything in such a thin frame? I don't know, I doubt it.
The device is called Almag - but there are analogues. On two microchips - a meander oscillator and a shift register - we get 4 phase-shifted pulses with a frequency of something like 8 Hertz. Then there are 4 thyristors and a coil, to which 300 volts from the mains supply goes from the rectifier. It's really good. I'm just sitting here warming up my leg. The 4 coils are a centimetre thick and 10cm in diameter. The rectangular pulse is full of high-frequency harmonics, so it acts like a UHF.
A girl warming her neck
Did you know that in the heat, swans paddle with one paw and stick the other paw out into the air - for extra cooling?
Did you know that in the heat, swans paddle with one paw and stick the other paw out into the air - for extra cooling?
And I put them both out...
And it didn't get any cooler... They're a bit fuzzy, these swans :)
It hasn't gotten any cooler... They're a bit cloudy, these swans :)
Did you know that in the heat, swans row with one paw and put the other paw in the air - for extra cooling?
Is the water worse for cooling? I think the reason is different, e.g. the paw is tired to row) and in underwater position it is like a brake, if not working.))
Is the water less cooling? I think the reason is something else, e.g. the paw is tired of paddling) and in underwater position it is like a brake if it doesn't work.)
There were four swans on the lake. All four of them couldn't have got paddles at the same time. They even swim very fast on one leg and manoeuvre very well.