Interesting and Humour - page 1577
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That's where it came from:
The bear stole the borscht from the Irkutsk dacha owners.
And there's no question as to why.
The dacha owners, who were sleeping in the bathhouse, hearing the noise...
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They're sorry for the borscht, damn it.
And there's no question as to why.
The owners of the cottage, who were sleeping in the sauna, when they heard the noise
And there's no question as to why.
The dacha owners, who were sleeping in the bathhouse, hearing the noise...
---------
They're sorry about the borscht, damn it.
It's autumn. It's a summer house.
PS "An uninvited guest is worse than a Tartar" (c) If they had been invited, they would have made more.
They're lying about the sleepover... They probably hid in the bathhouse from Mischka, and they were pretending to the police that we weren't scared, that we slept in the bathhouse in the first place.
They came to the cottage, cooked, got drunk as usual, then went to the sauna, took some more with them, and passed out.
And Mishka knew that this happens every 7 days and no one has noticed before and didn't wake up. So he came to have a snack.
And the chairman came to the hosts' sauna to have a drink, and Mishka was there. He shit himself and called the cops.
Now the case is pending. Breaking and stealing borscht for profit.