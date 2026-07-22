Interesting and Humour - page 418
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Hee hee))
Android vs. iPhone ? -Doro !!! (to all branches) ))
That's why I don't watch our football. Because these freaks in panties and stripes can't even play for themselves, for fun. They lack a healthy anger, ferocity, a thirst for adrenaline, a thirst to be leaders. A footballer must feel like a shark in the ocean, inexplicably terrifying everyone who flits around. Strength, reaction, speed, endurance are not all you need for a footballer. You also need an unyielding will to win at all costs, and you must be able to wipe your legs and feet to the ground with the ball in the opponent's goal.
Yep, only Ronaldo is scoring regularly, despite the fact he has constant personal tutelage, and Arshavin has fecked off.
I'd rather cheer for Ukraine ) the boys there are still able to play with fire.