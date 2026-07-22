Interesting and Humour - page 2025
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"French diplomat Jerome, on holiday, meets Claire, the daughter of an old acquaintance. Jerome is about to get married, but he suddenly becomes attracted to Claire, or rather to her knees. Forced to fight his passions lest he fall victim to a scandal, Jérôme is content to only place his hand on the girl's knee."
Knee of Claire (Le Genou De Claire) is the fifth film in Eric Romer's Moral Tales series. An adaptation of a work authored by Jean François Marmontel. Winner of the top prize at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
"Bury Me Behind the Baseboard. I read it a year ago. Awesome.
Turns out they made the movie back in '09. I'm gonna watch it.
a butt is like a knee... ...it makes me feel the same way. But this is my personal opinion I apologize.
what's the obsession with looking at women's butts in pictures from the internet? that's "interesting" too......
poor users don't have enough endorphins... their life is grey and boring... and it's only from looking at booty that they get the urge to go on living... no ass without ass...
Although I don't really understand your thinking, I'm tolerant of both of you.
There are two conversations here that are not connected by a common thread
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Interesting and Humorous
newdigital, 2013.01.26 19:59elbow
"I'll be honest - I'm sick of flooders. Nothing of substance.
You're going this way, this way, this way.
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Interesting and Humorous
trora, 2014.01.02 14:56
If only you could post jokes or funny pictures from demotivators ...
There's two conversations that don't share a common thread.
Goethe, Faust - just one limitation - is to never utter the phrase: "Stop, a moment - you are beautiful".
And I say that phrase every day. I may react to my butt, or my knee, or whatever.
Did I offend or surprise anyone?