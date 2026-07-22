Interesting and Humour - page 2661
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Our bus drivers are just as good as they are.
Well, we're not in the clear either.
...
By the way, "moskit" is not in English, it's "mosquito", but also in Spanish, Portuguese and Italian.
That's the kind of awful news-over-reporting that is. Where do the proofreaders and editors look!
That's the kind of awful news-over-reporting that is. And where do the proofreaders and editors look!
I was in Kazan in 2004 when I was passing from one bus station to another, I didn't see anything good, it was a passing impression, but I always heard from my friends that it was very beautiful there.
I was in the wrong place at the wrong time).
I had a chance to visit the same place at a different bus station in 2004.
I was in Kazan in 2004 when I was passing from one bus station to another, I didn't see anything good, it was a passing impression, but I always heard from my friends that it was very beautiful there.
Maybe I was in the wrong place at the wrong time.)
I was in Cheboksary (Shupashkar) the same year, it was better than Kazan.)
Maybe you were in the wrong place at the wrong time):