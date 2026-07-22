Interesting and Humour - page 2661

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Our minibuses are just as good.
 
Alexandr Murzin:
Our bus drivers are just as good as they are.
And our trains are the best trains in the world!
 
Aleksey Levashov:
Well, we're not in the clear either.

Yeah, it's as simple as that.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
...

By the way, "moskit" is not in English, it's "mosquito", but also in Spanish, Portuguese and Italian.
i know. it's just the nickname is aimed mostly at the russian-speaking audience.
 
That's the kind of awful news-over-reporting that is. And where do the proofreaders and editors look!

 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
That's the kind of awful news-over-reporting that is. Where do the proofreaders and editors look!

What the hell do they think of?
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
That's the kind of awful news-over-reporting that is. And where do the proofreaders and editors look!

So it depends on what was fired.
 

 
Anatoli Kazharski:

I was in Kazan in 2004 when I was passing from one bus station to another, I didn't see anything good, it was a passing impression, but I always heard from my friends that it was very beautiful there.

I was in the wrong place at the wrong time).

I had a chance to visit the same place at a different bus station in 2004.

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I was in Kazan in 2004 when I was passing from one bus station to another, I didn't see anything good, it was a passing impression, but I always heard from my friends that it was very beautiful there.

Maybe I was in the wrong place at the wrong time.)

I was in Cheboksary (Shupashkar) the same year, it was better than Kazan.)

Maybe you were in the wrong place at the wrong time):

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