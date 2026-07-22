Interesting and Humour - page 4334

New comment
 

Hi all 🙋🙋🙋🙋


 

Unique footage from a century ago.



 
sibirqk:

Unique footage from a century ago.

yes, the footage is great, but, but, but...

for some reason I feel uneasy, a global trend ?

 

Perhaps this is a secret sign that everything is futile, you can't make money on trading, you have to go to the factory...



 
transcendreamer:

Perhaps this is a secret sign that everything is futile, you can't make money on trading, you have to go to the factory...



yes it is a hint to go to the factory ))))
 

I wouldn't be surprised if, after a bit of training, this guy could overhaul a running engine with defects:


 

To the "Interesting" section

В Голландии тестировали 5G - сотни птиц погибли сразу же! Что это было?
В Голландии тестировали 5G - сотни птиц погибли сразу же! Что это было?
  • 2018.11.13
  • lifter.com.ua
Неделю назад в Нидерландах погибло тысячи скворцов. Случилось это сразу после запуска сети 5G, пишет Galatic Connection. Ими был усеян парк Гюйгенса в Гааге. На данный момент на территории парка обнаружили около 150 трупов пернатых. Это ужасное зрелище. У очевидцев было ощущение, что они находятся на месте преступления. Утки в тот день также...
 

(After a sauna and a beer, such thoughts are only here, in "interesting")

Can a mouse be trained to trade forex ? (or mouse training)

Despite the curiosity, a rather curious question, because:

- the mouse has a neural network that modern algorithms do not even come close to

- the mouse is much cheaper to run than mega-calculators.

there are, of course, counter-arguments:

- the difficulty with the "short" and long memories of the tailed critter is that they are not too great. That means she would have to be reminded of the past all the time.

- unfortunately, the mouse is not long-lived. The result obtained must either be fixed in the genes or new specimens must be constantly trained.

- the mouse, unlike traders, is extremely practical, it always runs to food/water/children/partner

Most of the difficulties boil down to everyone's usual periodic "over-optimisation", but in relation to the mouse.

And the big question:

- how can the mouse be presented with quotes, in which case to reward him/her and in which to punish?


 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

(After a sauna and a beer, such thoughts are only here, in "interesting")

Can a mouse be trained to trade forex ? (or mouse training)

Despite the curiosity, a rather curious question, because:

- the mouse has a neural network that modern algorithms do not even come close to

- the mouse is much cheaper to run than mega-calculators.

there are, of course, counter-arguments:

- The difficulty with "short" and long memory of a tailed creature - they are not too great. That is, it will have to recall the past all the time.

- unfortunately, the mouse is not long-lived. The result obtained must either be fixed in the genes or new specimens must be constantly trained.

- the mouse, unlike traders, is extremely practical, it always runs to food/water/children/partner

Most of the difficulties boil down to everyone's usual periodic "over-optimisation", but in relation to the mouse.

And the big question:

- how can the mouse be presented with a quote, in which case to encourage and in which to punish him/her?


Great idea, give the mouse food only when he/she makes a profitable trade, he/she wants - quickly learns to trade, but how to adapt the interface for him/her...

 
transcendreamer:

Great idea, give the mouse food only when a profitable trade is made, it will want to eat - quickly learn to trade, just how to adapt the interface for it...

The main thing - one mouse will starve to death, the second, third, ..., the hundredth, but, in the end, there will be that "lucky" mouse, which will constantly win.
1...432743284329433043314332433343344335433643374338433943404341...4979
New comment