Interesting and Humour - page 4334
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Hi all 🙋🙋🙋🙋
Unique footage from a century ago.
Unique footage from a century ago.
yes, the footage is great, but, but, but...
for some reason I feel uneasy, a global trend ?
Perhaps this is a secret sign that everything is futile, you can't make money on trading, you have to go to the factory...
Perhaps this is a secret sign that everything is futile, you can't make money on trading, you have to go to the factory...
I wouldn't be surprised if, after a bit of training, this guy could overhaul a running engine with defects:
To the "Interesting" section
(After a sauna and a beer, such thoughts are only here, in "interesting")
Can a mouse be trained to trade forex ? (or mouse training)
Despite the curiosity, a rather curious question, because:
- the mouse has a neural network that modern algorithms do not even come close to
- the mouse is much cheaper to run than mega-calculators.
there are, of course, counter-arguments:
- the difficulty with the "short" and long memories of the tailed critter is that they are not too great. That means she would have to be reminded of the past all the time.
- unfortunately, the mouse is not long-lived. The result obtained must either be fixed in the genes or new specimens must be constantly trained.
- the mouse, unlike traders, is extremely practical, it always runs to food/water/children/partner
Most of the difficulties boil down to everyone's usual periodic "over-optimisation", but in relation to the mouse.
And the big question:
- how can the mouse be presented with quotes, in which case to reward him/her and in which to punish?
(After a sauna and a beer, such thoughts are only here, in "interesting")
Can a mouse be trained to trade forex ? (or mouse training)
Despite the curiosity, a rather curious question, because:
- the mouse has a neural network that modern algorithms do not even come close to
- the mouse is much cheaper to run than mega-calculators.
there are, of course, counter-arguments:
- The difficulty with "short" and long memory of a tailed creature - they are not too great. That is, it will have to recall the past all the time.
- unfortunately, the mouse is not long-lived. The result obtained must either be fixed in the genes or new specimens must be constantly trained.
- the mouse, unlike traders, is extremely practical, it always runs to food/water/children/partner
Most of the difficulties boil down to everyone's usual periodic "over-optimisation", but in relation to the mouse.
And the big question:
- how can the mouse be presented with a quote, in which case to encourage and in which to punish him/her?
Great idea, give the mouse food only when he/she makes a profitable trade, he/she wants - quickly learns to trade, but how to adapt the interface for him/her...
Great idea, give the mouse food only when a profitable trade is made, it will want to eat - quickly learn to trade, just how to adapt the interface for it...