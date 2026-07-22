Interesting and Humour - page 2034
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Oktoberfest
(photo by Sergei Dol - not him in the photo) ... an interesting allegory - it's as if someone is making signals (drinking beer) and at the same time flubbing (p*ssing) there too :
talent
Georgia
Russia
talent
Georgia
Russia
They probably removed it because they do not have very good associations with the USSR and Russia. Though, he is from there, isn't he?
And we pray because we want a strong and benevolent Tsar. Which is essentially what we have now.
As Dmitriy Kiselev said on Putin's birthday: In terms of the scale of Putin's activities, of his twentieth-century predecessors, the only one comparable to Stalin. The methods are fundamentally different. The price of the Stalinist breakthrough is unacceptable, but the scale of the tasks of settling the country is such. After Stalin, each successive Kremlin leader lowered the bar of ambition, and by the turn of the millennium, Russia came bleeding, demoralised and torn.... As a result, fingers crossed: army combat effectiveness restored, nuclear balance confirmed, territorial integrity preserved, Russian wages 13 times higher in roubles, pensions 10 times higher. Russia is freer than ever in its history.
Did abolk get so fat?
No disrespect, but the first answer is gone.
And this post of yours may disappear under the new rules.
Someone should read the new rules :)
Well instead of the old word ........ The term " administrative assistant " should be used , and the synonyms " woodpecker" and " drummer" have been deemed inappropriate.
The names of assistants should not be mentioned in vain.
I wish someone would introduce the new rules :)
That wouldn't be interesting. You'd have to guess.
;)
That wouldn't be fun, you'd have to guess.
;)
guessed wrong - ban))))
fun ))))