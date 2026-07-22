Interesting and Humour - page 3113
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Yeah... I'd like to dry up a wobbler like that and take it to the country house for a week with a tank of beer :)
I wonder what it bites?
It is found at depths from the surface up to 500-700 m, sometimes 1000 m.
I don't think it's biting on anything.)
I wonder what's biting?
It is found at depths from the surface to 500-700 m, sometimes 1000 m.
It is unlikely to bite on anything.)
It is found at depths from the surface up to 500-700 m, sometimes 1000 m.
It is unlikely to bite on anything.)
All mobile operators are going crazy with this "Yarovaya Package". It looks like mobile communications and mobile Internet prices will go up)))
A month ago MTS announced that mobile communication would most likely become free in the next two or three years)).
They did not know that today the President will sign a decree on the Yarovaya Package )))))
"The president has signed a new repressive law that contradicts not only human rights but also common sense. This is a black day for Russia.
The signing of the law must be condemned. The law will take money and freedom away from every Russian without increasing security.
In addition to the political and constitutional implications, the law imposes a $33 billion tax on the Russian internet."
A pre-election American prank.Tyrone had big problems at school.
His teacher would often tell him, "You drive me crazy, Tyrone! Can't you learn anything!".
One day Tyrone's mother came to the school to inquire about his affairs.
The teacher told her honestly that Tyrone was systematically getting very low grades and that she had never seen such a dumb boy in all her teaching practice.
The mother was so shocked by the teacher's story that she took Tyrone out of school and moved with him from Detroit to Cleveland.
Twenty-five years later, the teacher was diagnosed with a nearly inoperable heart condition. All the doctors recommended open-heart surgery, which only one cardiac surgeon could do.
only one cardiac surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic. With no choice, the teacher decided to have the operation in Cleveland, which was a remarkable success.
When she opened her eyes after the operation, she saw the handsome young doctor smiling at her. She wanted to thank him, but she couldn't speak. Her face suddenly turned blue.
She raised her hand, trying to say something to the doctor, but she began to choke and quickly died. The doctor was shocked, at a loss to guess what had gone wrong so suddenly.
Then he looked around and saw Tyrone, the clinic cleaner, unplugging the life-support system to turn on the hoover...
P.S. Perhaps reading this story you thought Tyrone had become a heart surgeon. If so, there is a good chance you will be voting for Hillary Clinton...:-)