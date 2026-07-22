Interesting and Humour - page 2286
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MV - Jay Chou 周杰倫
Jay Chou is a musician, singer, producer, actor and director who has won the World Music Award four times. He is also known for writing songs for himself and other famous Chinese artists. Jay's first album (周杰倫同名專輯) was released on November 7, 2000. Jay now has 11 studio albums to his credit, 9 films in which he has starred, and dozens of different awards.
Viva China!
Nice painting, I want one of those in my living room.
Good night
Good night
This is where they remove the boobs.