Interesting and Humour - page 2286

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Eat some more of those soft French buns, you fat fool.
 
You don't have to be a bank at all to carry out credit and financial services.

It is enough to be a social network.

Греф: Сбербанку придется конкурировать с Google или покинуть рынок
Греф: Сбербанку придется конкурировать с Google или покинуть рынок
  • www.rbc.ru
В ближайшие годы главными конкурентами банков станут не другие банки, а крупные интернет-ресурсы, заявил, выступая на годовом собрании акционеров, председатель правления Сбербанка России Герман Греф. "Это ключевая угроза для нас. Мы будем конкурировать с Google, Amazon, Alibaba, с "Яндексом" и со всеми IT-платформами. Проблема заключается в...
 

Where Is the Promised Happiness?
MV - Jay Chou 周杰倫

Jay Chou is a musician, singer, producer, actor and director who has won the World Music Award four times. He is also known for writing songs for himself and other famous Chinese artists. Jay's first album (周杰倫同名專輯) was released on November 7, 2000. Jay now has 11 studio albums to his credit, 9 films in which he has starred, and dozens of different awards.

Viva China!


 
hvalivanna:
Nice painting, I want one of those in my living room.
Get a version ready to fit in.
 
 

Good night


 
 
newdigital:

Good night


I'd take my time tonight if I were you.
 
This is where they remove the tits.
 
decanium:
This is where they remove the boobs.
They're distracting......... or inappropriate........... but a beard, long hair and dyed lips would be..........
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