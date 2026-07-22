Interesting and Humour - page 1569
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I think it's perfect for the "Humour" thread:
If Putin dies...
I think it's perfect for the "Humour" thread:
If Putin dies...
Sterligov went a bit crazy after Alice's collapse. First he went around offices talking about the dangers of smoking, then he disappeared altogether.
Then he resurfaced.)
Some time ago, Henry Kissinger shared his views on the world situation and, in particular, on the Middle East. The conversation was so frank and interesting that Kissinger's aides could not bear to interrupt the conversation.