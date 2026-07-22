Interesting and Humour - page 1569

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I think it's perfect for the "Humour" thread:

If Putin dies...

 
Contender:

I think it's perfect for the "Humour" thread:

If Putin dies...

Sterligov went a bit crazy after Alice's collapse. First he went around offices talking about the dangers of smoking, then he disappeared altogether.

Then he resurfaced.)

 

 
 
 
 
 
cats are being tormented...
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