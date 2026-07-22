Interesting and Humour - page 2005
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Well... Pack your bags and go.
That was a joke:
- Doctor, I am so grateful to you... In this bag are cognac, caviar, crabs, sweets.
- How dare you waste my money!
That was a joke:
- Doctor, I am so grateful to you... There's cognac, caviar, crabs, sweets in this bag.
- How dare you waste my money!
Aha!
Contest at FC ended yesterday, $1,000,000 gave away ..... got investment :-).... I am looking for a chat, please write in person... need automation
http://www.fxclub.org/upravlyayushiy-trader/contest/about/
mascal
Jay Chou (Taiwan/China)
周杰倫-開不了口(Live!)
The register of banned websites says that the site was blocked on December 27 by a decision of the Moscow City Court, at IP address 195.82.146.114, while the domain name rutracker.org does not appear in any of the registries. The date of the court decision to block it is not known.
Rutracker representatives said in a blog post that they had not received any official information about the blocking or its reasons. Nor, they said, had they received any demands from Roskomnadzor to remove information that might violate the country's laws. They also said that they had changed the IP address of the forum and that it would fully resume its operation in the near future, regardless of the ISP.