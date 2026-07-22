Interesting and Humour - page 286

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<a href="/en/forum/3457/
 
IvanIvanov:
They just knew how to make songs,

That's how they do it now. North Korean artists have given the nation a new song about Kim Jong-un.

 
 
Mischek:
Zombieland
 
 
 
Sorry, how do I know if I'm banned for life on a foursome or if I can count on leniency?
 
valenok2003:
Sorry, how can I find out if I'm banned for life on foursomes or can I count on leniency?
It's written in the appropriately named thread. Just need to work out - is your heartwarming story to 'interesting' - or to 'humour'?
 
abolk:
Written in the appropriately named thread. Just have to work it out - is your heartwarming story to 'interesting' - or to 'humour'?
The answer is wrong.
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