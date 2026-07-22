Interesting and Humour - page 286
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They just knew how to make songs,
That's how they do it now. North Korean artists have given the nation a new song about Kim Jong-un.
Zombieland
Sorry, how can I find out if I'm banned for life on foursomes or can I count on leniency?
Written in the appropriately named thread. Just have to work it out - is your heartwarming story to 'interesting' - or to 'humour'?