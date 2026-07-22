Interesting and Humour - page 70
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guessed wrong ) or i overdid it , 256 in binary and happy holidays )
256 is correct and the holiday is programmer's day!!!!!
HOORAY!!!
Oh! our guy's a 3D modeler.....
Everything he did was great, global lighting, texturing, mapping... The detailing is high enough to take your breath away....
However, something is missing... Oh!, I got it, the girl is not real, wrinkles and smile are artificial, and the colour of her skin is not natural ...
But on the whole, it's good, although the boob theme isn't explored at all.
Oh! our guy's a 3D modeler.....
Everything he did was great, global lighting, texturing, mapping... The detailing is high enough to take your breath away....
However, something is missing... Oh!, I got it, the girl is not real turned out, wrinkles and smile are artificial, and the colour of her skin is not natural ...
But on the whole - credit, though the theme of tits is not disclosed at all.
Did the guy try to recreate the place where they used to be together or not ?
Dibs on the memory.
Did the guy try to recreate the place where the two of them used to be together or not ?
Dibs on the memory.
The cause of the Yak-42's demise
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There's something missing though... Oh!, I get it, the girl is not real, the wrinkles and smile are artificial, and the skin colour is not natural...
I had to use an editor to scan the girl, lying on her back with her eyes closed, with inevitable extrapolation errors.
And the service is not so much for the guy as for the girl.
By the way, he doesn't reconstruct the place where they were together, he makes up his own.
PS. By the way, my IE6 doesn't allow on this site to insert pictures, links, videos, etc. I.e. when entering a post there is no button bar. And when replying there is no quote of the original message.