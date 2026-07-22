Interesting and Humour - page 3133
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Dimitri is a professional troll.He is now quite professionally trying to shut up the "Americans were on the Moon" fake.
A very effective way to deal with trolling is to bring the troll back on topic and not support his efforts to obfuscate the subject.
Why so many clever words - did you go to wikipedia again?
I don't know about you. You're the head professor of sour grapes. ;)
It's a normal joke. And in the law passed there is criminal liability for under-reporting. Kazarsky does not control himself at times - he kills someone, and everyone is responsible
Can't get rid of the obsession and the bloody images? The mind revolves around them like it's tied to them. Right? )
It's a normal joke. And in the law passed there is criminal liability for under-reporting. Kazarski doesn't control himself sometimes - he kills someone and everyone is responsible.
I suppose that's your fantasy!
Well, of course - if he's not in control at times...
Apart from two basic questions:
1. Where did the soil go?
2. Where is the original footage of the moon landing?
There is another basic question:
3. Where did the Saturn-5 rocket that the Americans allegedly flew to the moon go?
The fact is that the characteristics of that rocket were not sufficient to fly and land on the moon. There is a calculation here.
Apart from this there is another consideration.
The Saturn-5 rocket belongs to the class of heavy rockets, which is quite different from other reaper rockets. Allegedly flying to the Moon in the 70's, today the Americans are buying RD-180 engines from us. All attempts to replace our engine with their own have been unsuccessful, as it has been lost. It is lost again. Moreover, with the help of Saturn-5 an American space station was launched that was many times larger than ours. But why did it exist for a short time, only three expeditions....
It seems to have been, or was in the picture, but today we know for sure that it was not, as engines are bought from us, the subject is highly politicized and they cannot make their own.
Was there a Saturn 5 or do we have to ask Kubrick again?
him or you? It seems Dr. Kazarski is right in his diagnosis enema will help!
)) So there were no Americans on the Moon? They did not take soil, did not leave the reflector and all modern photos from telescopes of the landing site are faked?
Don't even think about it - I will NOT give a enema to you or to Cazar!!!
)) So there were no Americans on the Moon? They did not take soil, did not leave a reflector and all modern photos from telescopes of the landing site are faked?