Interesting and Humour - page 3517
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Gogol's crossing of the Dnieper River. Artist A. Ivanov-Goluboy
View of Tuchkov Bridge from Vasilievsky Island Embankment
Amusing financial maths:
"Spiritualist" interview with Russian Tsar John IV Vasilyevich the Terrible
View of Tuchkov Bridge from Vasilievsky Island Embankment
Cool picture, what aperture?
A few more idiocies.
-------------
- This is geranium, it disinfects the air. This is myrtle - it calms the nerves. This is violet - it's pleasing to the eye, and this is "money tree". - But unfortunately it doesn't work.
-------------Don't put it off until tomorrow.
Put it all on today.
Everything works, you just have to know how to water )) Here's mine
fcplm, this is the picture.
Getting ready for the spring/summer rally