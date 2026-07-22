Interesting and Humour - page 3517

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Gogol's crossing of the Dnieper River. Artist A. Ivanov-Goluboy


Иванов-Голубой, Антон Иванович — Википедия
Иванов-Голубой, Антон Иванович — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Дата рождения: Место рождения: Дата смерти: Место смерти: Подданство: Жанр: Село Казаково принадлежало помещице Домашневой, которая отдала Антона на обучение в иконописную мастерскую отца братьев-художников Чернецовых - Григория Степановича. Братья Чернецовы - Григорий и Никанор, уже закончившие Петербургскую академию художеств и...
 


View of Tuchkov Bridge from Vasilievsky Island Embankment

 

Amusing financial maths:

1

 

"Spiritualist" interview with Russian Tsar John IV Vasilyevich the Terrible

Иван Васильевич даёт показания
Иван Васильевич даёт показания
  • 2017.01.04
  • Владимир Тихомиров
  • life.ru
Земную жизнь пройдя до половины, мы очутились… Нет, не в сумрачном лесу, где Данте встретил своего проводника по царству мёртвых, но на берегах кровавой реки Флегетон, в которой поэт поместил отбывать наказание души земных тиранов и царей. Именно на берегах сей адской ривьеры нам и назначил встречу Иоанн Васильевич Грозный, чьи деяния до сих...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

View of Tuchkov Bridge from Vasilievsky Island Embankment

Cool picture, what aperture?
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Cool picture, what aperture?
fcplm, it's a picture
 
Sergey Golubev:

A few more idiocies.

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- This is geranium, it disinfects the air. This is myrtle - it calms the nerves. This is violet - it's pleasing to the eye, and this is "money tree". - But unfortunately it doesn't work.

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Don't put it off until tomorrow.

Put it all on today.

Everything works, you just have to know how to water )) Here's mine

fff

 
Комбинатор:
fcplm, this is the picture.
)))))))))) thanks, cap )))))))
 

Getting ready for the spring/summer rally

Марин Ле Пен предложила Евросоюзу отказаться от евро и вернуться к экю
Марин Ле Пен предложила Евросоюзу отказаться от евро и вернуться к экю
  • 2017.01.04
  • Екатерина Кочетова
  • life.ru
Лидер "Национального фронта" и кандидат на пост президента Франции Марин Ле Пен заявила, что в случае победы на выборах национальный долг страны будет пересчитан в новой национальной валюте, сообщает Reuters. Она также призвала страны еврозоны отказаться от евро и вернуться к экю — денежной единице, использовавшейся в европейской...
 
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