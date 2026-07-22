Interesting and Humour - page 1802
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So watch out Russia, you have the Sochi Olympics coming up :(
Ahem. I'm sort of hinting that analytics is not a worthwhile endeavour.
So watch out Russia, you've got the Sochi Olympics coming up :(.
Yoschik:
"Putin's Games, excerpt.