Interesting and Humour - page 1802

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Ahem. I'm sort of implying that analytics is not a worthwhile endeavour.
 
Urain:


So watch out Russia, you have the Sochi Olympics coming up :(

 
Heroix:
Ahem. I'm sort of hinting that analytics is not a worthwhile endeavour.
Ah, well, then ouch :)
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Urain:.

So watch out Russia, you've got the Sochi Olympics coming up :(.

You've got something to scare us with.) We're not used to it.)
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Yoschik:

"Putin's Games, excerpt.

Everything will be built on time and held to the highest standard. Because there is money and cheap labour. Plus, we finish everything at the end with a rush, it is an old Russian tradition. And what will happen then? And what will happen then, no one cares. After all, the officials, the main thing is to report well to the Tsar.
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