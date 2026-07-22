Interesting and Humour - page 4037
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remove the rot,
all midges fly to the light at night, turn on a desk lamp with a light bulb,
dichlorvos
duct tape against the flies near the light bulb on the ceiling.
continue? )ZS: slipper )
I struggled and struggled, but nothing worked except a hoover.
and suddenly mysteriously disappeared a few days ago.
i remembered after reading the articlehttp://telegra.ph/Kak-izbavitsya-ot-moshek-na-kuhne-v-3-priyoma-09-22
wonders...
Autumn
Autumn
We've had a summer like this too.
it's just a photo gimmick, i think )
I don't think it smells like photoshop, it's too realistic, and in real life these pranks can get expensive. i saw a movie, i don't remember the name, a guy decided to play a prank, and he depicted something similar, then the prop broke and he flew down, the result is hanging over the street, a crowd of passers-by look at him and cannot help. he died in front of the audience. that was the prank clown.
Respectfully.
P.S. we are all watched from above, our every action either helps or hinders us, at some point, those watching may decide that you have become too annoying with your attachment to suicide, you just may be helped to realise such a dream by creating a chain of events realising it.
struggled and struggled, well, nothing helps except a hoover.
and suddenly mysteriously disappeared a few days ago.
remembered after reading the articlehttp://telegra.ph/Kak-izbavitsya-ot-moshek-na-kuhne-v-3-priyoma-09-22
miracles...
observing....
a fly flies into the house, flies about 10-15 seconds, then falls to the floor and begins to whirl on the floor as though it were sprayed with dichlorvos from head to toe. such sharp plummet and dance on the floor, after several seconds of rolling on the floor keeps silent.
Respectfully.
http://www.zooclub.ru/faq/show.php?id=3825
When you reach a certain level of perfection, you are no longer bothered by flies and other insects. about 15 years ago I noticed that there were no flies in my house, so I decided to see what was going on and why they were gone.
observing....
a fly flies into the house, flies about 10-15 seconds, then falls to the floor and begins to whirl on the floor as though it were sprayed with dichlorvos from head to toe. such sharp plummet and dance on the floor, after several seconds of rolling on the floor keeps silent.
Respectfully.
Respectfully.
P.S. i understand your attachment to the material world and only the material world (that which can be felt), but the world is not as material as you think.
it would be more accurate to say that the world is material, but not all matter you can feel or see, so you do not believe in its existence and it has a life of its own.
that's megalomania) all the programmers on this forum of all time are just nervously smoking on the sidelines
this is megalomania) all the programmers of this form of all time are just nervously smoking on the sidelines