Interesting and Humour - page 1142

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I left my daughter (2 years old) with my husband.
He sits at his computer while her daughter plays dolls with him, brings him water in doll dishes and he drinks it: it tastes good, bring more. She does it, she tries... He was happy until he realized that the only water she can reach is in the toilet bowl.
 

Richard Elliot

 
 

The last ... kind of philosophical

 
 
 

Riding the Reactor: the Atomic Aircraft

At the end of the 40s, the whole world leaned towards bombers: such huge funds were allocated for the development of long-range aviation that the following decade became a golden decade for aviation development. In a short time the world witnessed many of the most fantastic projects and aircraft. Even war-ravaged Britain shone with its magnificent Valient and Vulcan strategic bombers. But the most incredible projects were strategic supersonic bombers with nuclear propulsion systems. Even half a century later, they are mesmerising in their audacity and insanity.
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Mathemat:

Riding the reactor: a nuclear powered aircraft

I was told by my military teacher that war is a very good engine for progress. After all, no money is spared on military technology. Thanks to the Second World War, aviation developed a lot, because you had to bomb or shoot down enemy bombers. Helicopter technology developed very well thanks to the Vietnam War, as it was necessary to deliver soldiers and ammunition to the jungle. Rocket technology developed thanks to the Cold War. The USSR invested a lot of money in means to deliver a gift to the bourgeoisie and it was rockets. Thanks to the Cold War we got the internet and GPS. The West needed a global tracking system and got GPS. The West needed an information centre without a single centre (in case a gift from the USSR arrived), and now we have the Internet.
 

How Mars 3 was found

Today I'm going to tell you how a story that began and ended more than 40 years ago suddenly has a continuation these days. About how a simple Facebook user, in his interest in Mars, went all the way to NASA. About how international solidarity among scientists is not an empty word. And about how space is closer than it looks. <br / translate="no">
We were looking for Mars 3.
And we found it! Right on Mars, at the bottom of the giant Ptolemaic crater, amongst the lifeless wasteland and boulders.
Today's story is about how we did it.
 

Countrywomen. Painting by the artist David M. Bowers

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