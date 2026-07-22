Interesting and Humour - page 1142
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
He sits at his computer while her daughter plays dolls with him, brings him water in doll dishes and he drinks it: it tastes good, bring more. She does it, she tries... He was happy until he realized that the only water she can reach is in the toilet bowl.
Richard Elliot
The last ... kind of philosophical
Riding the Reactor: the Atomic Aircraft
Riding the reactor: a nuclear powered aircraft
How Mars 3 was found
We were looking for Mars 3.
And we found it! Right on Mars, at the bottom of the giant Ptolemaic crater, amongst the lifeless wasteland and boulders.
Today's story is about how we did it.
Countrywomen. Painting by the artist David M. Bowers